Out of Bundle (OOB) data allows you to continue using mobile data after your purchased bundle has been exhausted. While this can keep you connected, it may result in higher data charges. If you want to avoid unexpected costs, Vodacom allows you to disable Out of Bundle data so that your internet access stops when your data bundle is depleted. Learning how to cancel Out of Bundle data on Vodacom helps you manage your mobile spending more effectively.
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Open the My Vodacom App
Start by launching the My Vodacom app on your smartphone and signing in with your Vodacom mobile number.
Once logged in, navigate to your account or data management section.
- Open the My Vodacom app
- Log in to your account
- Access your data settings
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Locate the Out of Bundle Data Settings
Find the section that manages your data usage preferences.
Look for the Out of Bundle Data option or data spending controls.
- Open data management
- Find Out of Bundle settings
- Review your current preference
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Turn Off Out of Bundle Data
Select the option to disable Out of Bundle data usage.
Confirm your choice when prompted so that your mobile data will stop once your bundle is fully used.
- Disable Out of Bundle data
- Confirm the change
- Save your settings
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Use USSD or Customer Support if Needed
If you cannot find the setting in the app, you can manage your account through Vodacom’s USSD menu if the option is available, or contact Vodacom customer support for assistance.
Request that Out of Bundle data be disabled on your account.
- Dial the Vodacom USSD menu
- Contact customer support
- Request the service to be disabled
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Confirm the Setting Has Been Updated
After making the change, verify that Out of Bundle data has been disabled.
You can do this by reviewing your account settings or contacting Vodacom if you are unsure.
Continue monitoring your data usage to ensure your internet access stops once your bundle is exhausted.
- Review your account settings
- Confirm the feature is disabled
- Monitor your future data usage
Also Read: How to Cancel Data Refill on Vodacom
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