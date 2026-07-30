Dan Sheehan Siblings: Meet Emma, Susie and Bobby Sheehan

Dan Patrick Sheehan is an Irish professional rugby union player who plays as a hooker for United Rugby Championship club Leinster and the Ireland national team.

Born on 17 September 1998 in Dublin, the forward stands out for his size, power, athleticism, and try-scoring ability in the front row.

A former pupil of Clongowes Wood College, where he helped the team reach a Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-final, Sheehan also played club rugby for Lansdowne and Trinity College Dublin before turning professional.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Dan comes from a rugby-mad family and has one younger brother, Bobby Sheehan, who is also a hooker and has made his debut for Leinster.

Dan also has two sisters, Emma and Susie.

Their father, Barry, played rugby for UCD, while their grandfather, Denis Shaw, represented Leinster in the 1950s, giving the family deep roots in Irish rugby.

Career

Sheehan signed his first professional contract with Leinster in 2020 and made an immediate impression, scoring two tries on his debut against Zebre.

He developed rapidly into a key squad member, earning recognition as Leinster’s Young Player of the Year for the 2021–22 season and selection in the 2022–23 URC Elite XV.

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Despite a six-month injury layoff, he returned strongly in 2025, contributing tries in crucial URC matches, including a hat-trick against Ulster and scores in the semi-final and final as Leinster claimed the 2024–25 title.

Internationally, Sheehan debuted for Ireland in November 2021 against Japan.

He became a regular under Andy Farrell, starring in Six Nations campaigns with standout performances, such as a player-of-the-match display and two tries against England in the 2023 Grand Slam decider.

He has captained Ireland and continued to excel, scoring multiple tries in subsequent tournaments.

Sheehan was also selected for the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour to Australia, where he scored tries in the first two Tests as the Lions secured the series.

Accolades

Sheehan’s trophy cabinet includes multiple United Rugby Championship titles with Leinster and several Six Nations Championships with Ireland, notably the 2023 Grand Slam.

He has been named in elite selections such as the URC Elite XV and has earned individual honors like Leinster Young Player of the Year.

His try-scoring record for a hooker is exceptional, with numerous international tries, including hat-tricks and decisive contributions in high-stakes matches.

Participation and success with the 2025 Lions further cement his reputation as one of the world’s leading hookers.