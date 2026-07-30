Rónan Kelleher Siblings: All About Cian Kelleher

Rónan Kelleher is an Irish professional rugby union player who plays as a hooker for the United Rugby Championship club Leinster and the Ireland national team.

Born on 24 January 1998 in Dublin, he has established himself as one of Ireland’s most dynamic front-row forwards, known for his mobility, ball-carrying ability, and try-scoring prowess from the hooker position.

A product of St. Michael’s College in Dublin, Kelleher balanced academics with rugby, earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University College Dublin while progressing through the Leinster academy system.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Rónan has an older brother, Cian Kelleher, who is also a professional rugby union player.

Cian, a versatile back capable of playing on the wing or at fullback, has represented Leinster and Connacht at provincial level and enjoyed a career that included stints with Ealing Trailfinders.

The brothers played together at Leinster for two seasons between 2019 and 2021, during which they contributed to Pro14 successes.

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Career

Kelleher transitioned through several positions in his youth, starting as an outside back and back-row forward before settling at hooker around age 16.

He came through the Leinster academy and made a notable impact with Leinster A, scoring both tries in the 2018 Celtic Cup final victory.

His senior debut for Leinster came in February 2019 against the Southern Kings.

He quickly became a regular in the Leinster squad, showcasing explosive carrying and lineout accuracy.

At international level, Kelleher earned his first Ireland cap as a replacement against Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations under new coach Andy Farrell.

He has since accumulated around 50 caps, scoring multiple tries, including a memorable four-try haul against the United States in 2021 that tied an Irish record.

Kelleher has also been involved with the British & Irish Lions, training with the squad in 2021 and earning a call-up in 2025.

Accolades

With Leinster, Kelleher has won multiple United Rugby Championship (formerly Pro14) titles.

On the international stage, he has been part of Ireland’s successful Six Nations campaigns and contributed to notable victories, such as the 2021 win over New Zealand.

Individual recognition includes his rapid rise to becoming a first-choice hooker for club and country, alongside his historic four-try performance in a Test match.

Participation in Lions setups further underscores his standing among the best players in Britain and Ireland.