Cristian Volpato Siblings: Getting to Know Natascia Volpato

Cristian Volpato is an Australian professional soccer player who plays as an attacking midfielder or winger for Serie A club Sassuolo and the Australia national team.

Born on November 15, 2003, in Camperdown, New South Wales, Australia, the 22-year-old stands at 1.87 meters and is known for his technical ability, vision, and creativity in the final third.

Of Italian descent through his grandparents, Volpato moved to Italy as a teenager to pursue his professional dreams, rising through the ranks at AS Roma before transferring to Sassuolo.

Volpato attended St Joseph’s College in Hunters Hill and began his football journey in Sydney suburbs like Abbotsford.

His early career involved stints with Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers academies before a life-changing move to Roma.

He has represented both Italy at youth levels and, more recently, Australia at senior level, making his Socceroos debut in 2026.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Cristian has an older sister named Natascia Volpato.

His family, particularly his mother Claudia, played a central role in his development.

Claudia, a single mother at times, made significant sacrifices, including selling her cafe and relocating to Italy to support his trial with Roma.

Also Read: Aiden O’Neill Siblings: Getting to Know Ashleigh O’Neill

Career

Volpato’s youth career started locally in Sydney before he joined Roma’s academy in 2020 after impressing on trial.

He signed his first professional contract with the club and made his Serie A debut in December 2021 against Inter Milan.

He scored his first goal for Roma shortly after and contributed notably in the 2022–23 season, including in Europa League matches.

In 2023, he transferred to Sassuolo for around €7.5 million, one of the higher fees for an Australian player.

At Sassuolo, he has continued to develop, scoring goals and gaining regular playing time in Serie A and Serie B.

Internationally, he initially represented Italy at U19, U20, and U21 levels, participating in tournaments like the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

After declining an earlier opportunity with Australia ahead of the 2022 World Cup, he committed to the Socceroos in 2026, earning his first cap.

Accolades

Volpato earned a UEFA Europa League runner-up medal with Roma in the 2022–23 season.

He has been recognized for his potential through youth international call-ups and performances that highlighted him as a creative force, often drawing comparisons to Roma legend Francesco Totti due to his playmaking style and number 10 role in youth teams.