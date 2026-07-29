Bart Vriends Siblings: Get to Know Sander Vriends

Bart Vriends is a Dutch professional footballer born on 9 May 1991 in Amersfoort, Netherlands.

He plays as a centre back and is known for his leadership qualities, aerial ability, and consistency as a defender.

Vriends currently plays for Adelaide United in the A-League Men, having built a significant career in Dutch football before moving to Australia in 2024.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Bart has a brother named Sander Vriends.

Sander is a professional cameraman and creator who traveled to Australia to film a documentary about the Dutch defender’s life and football career abroad

This joint effort highlighted their close relationship, with the brother traveling to Australia to help capture footage of the defender’s new environment and lifestyle abroad.

Career

Vriends began his professional journey through the youth ranks of FC Utrecht.

He made his senior breakthrough on loan at Go Ahead Eagles in the 2012-13 season, where he contributed to the club’s promotion from the Eerste Divisie and later transferred permanently.

Also Read: Harry Souttar Siblings: Meet John Souttar

During his time with Go Ahead Eagles, he gained valuable Eredivisie experience and scored several goals, including a memorable winner against Willem II.

In 2016, he joined Sparta Rotterdam on a free transfer, where he enjoyed the most successful and longest phase of his career.

Vriends became a key figure and eventual captain at Sparta, making over 200 appearances across league and cup competitions.

He captained the team to promotion from the Eerste Divisie in the 2015-16 season and led them through multiple campaigns in the top flight, including a KNVB Cup semi-final appearance.

His loyalty and performances made him a fan favorite and one of the club’s standout players in recent decades.

In July 2024, Vriends signed with Adelaide United in the A-League, influenced in part by former Sparta teammate Craig Goodwin.

Despite arriving as a more experienced player in his mid-30s, he quickly adapted, scoring goals including a dramatic late equalizer, and signed a contract extension.

Accolades

Vriends was named in the Eredivisie Team of the Month for November 2023, reflecting his strong form with Sparta Rotterdam.

As captain, he successfully guided Sparta Rotterdam to promotion to the Eredivisie and maintained the team’s competitiveness in the Dutch top flight over several seasons.

His longevity with Sparta, exceeding 200 appearances, stands as a notable achievement, marking him as one of the club’s most reliable defenders in the modern era.

In Australia, he has already contributed key moments, such as crucial goals for Adelaide United, further adding to his professional record.