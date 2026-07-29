Henry Ford II was an American automotive executive and one of the most influential figures in the history of the Ford Motor Company. He had an estimated net worth of $400 million at the time of his death in 1987.

Known as the eldest grandson of legendary automobile industrialist Henry Ford, Ford II played a major role in transforming the family business after World War II. He served as chairman of the Ford Motor Company from 1945 to 1960 and later became its chief executive officer, a position he held until 1979.

Under his leadership, Ford recovered from a difficult financial period, introduced several successful vehicles and became a publicly traded company in 1956. Ford II also helped establish the company’s international presence and oversaw its growth into one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers.

His life and career later became the subject of renewed public interest following the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari, in which he was portrayed by actor Tracy Letts.

Henry Ford II Net Worth $400 Million Date of Birth September 4, 1917 Place of Birth Detroit, Michigan

Early Life

Henry Ford II was born on September 4, 1917, in Detroit, Michigan. He was the eldest son of Edsel Ford, who served as president of the Ford Motor Company, and Eleanor Ford.

He had three siblings: Benson, William and Josephine. His grandfather was Henry Ford, the pioneering industrialist who founded the Ford Motor Company and helped transform automobile manufacturing.

Ford II attended the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Connecticut, graduating in 1936. He later enrolled at Yale University but left before completing his degree.

His early life was shaped by the Ford family’s growing influence in American business. However, his path into the automobile industry became more urgent after the death of his father.

Taking Over Ford Motor Company

Henry Ford II was serving in the United States Navy when his father died in 1943. The Ford Motor Company was experiencing serious financial difficulties at the time, and Ford II left the Navy to join the company’s management.

He also became president of the Ford Foundation, the philanthropic organization established by his family.

In 1945, Ford II became president of the Ford Motor Company. He inherited a company that had been affected by wartime production and declining sales. To rebuild the business, he adopted an aggressive management style and recruited experienced executives.

Among the people who joined his management team was John Bugas, who became one of his key deputies.

In 1946, Ford II also hired a group of young veterans from the United States Army Air Forces. The group had worked together on statistical analysis during World War II and became known as the Whiz Kids.

The team introduced sophisticated management systems and played a significant role in helping Ford improve its operations. Their efforts contributed to the development of the highly successful 1949 Ford models.

Ford Becomes a Public Company

One of the major milestones during Henry Ford II’s leadership came in 1956 when Ford Motor Company became a publicly traded corporation.

Despite the public listing, the Ford family maintained significant control over the company through its ownership structure. This allowed the family to retain influence over one of America’s largest automobile manufacturers.

Ford II stepped down as president toward the end of 1960 but continued serving as the company’s CEO until 1979. He also remained chairman of the board from 1960 to 1980.

His long tenure made him one of the most influential executives in the history of the American automobile industry.

Ford GT40 and the Battle With Ferrari

During the 1960s, Ford Motor Company gained international recognition for the Ford GT40, a high-performance racing car designed to challenge Ferrari’s dominance in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ford II was closely associated with the company’s racing ambitions. The GT40 eventually became one of the most famous racing cars in automotive history and helped Ford achieve a major victory over Ferrari at Le Mans.

The rivalry between Ford and Ferrari was later dramatized in the 2019 film Ford v Ferrari, which brought Ford II’s role in the company’s racing program to a new generation of audiences.

Growth of Ford’s International Operations

Ford II also played an important role in expanding the company’s operations outside the United States.

In Europe, Ford worked to combine the company’s British and German operations into a more unified business. Ford of Europe subsequently expanded significantly during the 1970s, with the company’s Valencia plant in Spain becoming one of its largest facilities outside the United States.

Ford II also developed a relationship with Mazda Motor Corporation as the Japanese automobile industry became increasingly influential in global markets.

During this period, Ford Motor Company president Lee Iacocca frequently disagreed with Ford II over the company’s direction. Their relationship eventually deteriorated, and Iacocca was dismissed in 1978.

Although Ford II officially retired from his major positions in the early 1980s, he continued to hold considerable influence over the family-controlled company until his death.

Honors and Accolades

Henry Ford II received several major honors during his lifetime.

In 1969, President Lyndon B. Johnson awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the highest civilian honors in the United States.

In 1983, Ford II was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame in Dearborn, Michigan, in recognition of his contributions to the automobile industry.

Personal Life

Henry Ford II was married three times.

His first marriage was to Anne McDonnell in 1940. The couple had three children, including Edsel II, before divorcing in 1964.

In 1965, Ford II married Italian socialite Maria Cristina Vettore. The marriage ended in divorce in 1980.

He later married Kathleen DuRoss, becoming stepfather to her two daughters. They remained married until his death in 1987.

Death

Henry Ford II died on September 29, 1987, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He was 70 years old.

He died from complications related to pneumonia. His remains were cremated and his ashes were scattered.

Also Read: What Was Henry Ford Net Worth?