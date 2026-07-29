KRA Customs Revenue Surpasses Target With Sh88.78 Billion Collection

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has reported that customs revenue collection surpassed its target in the 2025/26 financial year, recording a performance rate of 100.8 per cent.

The taxman collected Sh88.780 billion against a target of Sh80.794 billion, attributing the performance to enhanced compliance initiatives, increased cargo volumes, technology-driven processes, improved risk management and stronger collaboration with stakeholders.

KRA said the performance was supported by strong results from both oil and non-oil revenue streams, which contributed Sh370.383 billion and Sh618.397 billion, respectively.

The authority also highlighted several initiatives that contributed to improved customs administration and revenue collection.

These include the eCustoms Mobile Application, which seeks to reduce the cost of compliance and make customs and tax services more accessible, convenient and user-friendly for cross-border traders.

The Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) programme also continued to play a strategic role in promoting compliant trade, while the upgrading of the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) architecture is expected to improve operational efficiency and enhance system performance.

KRA has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to facilitate the real-time exchange of pre-arrival information.

The authority said the initiative would support faster cargo clearance, strengthen risk management and enhance the security of cross-border trade.

“KRA remains committed to modernizing customs administration, facilitating legitimate trade, combating illicit trade, and enhancing border security through digital transformation, intelligence-led enforcement, and strategic stakeholder engagement,” KRA said.

The authority said it would continue implementing technology-driven solutions and strengthening collaboration with stakeholders to improve customs administration, facilitate legitimate trade and boost revenue collection.