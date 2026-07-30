Tadhg Beirne Siblings: Get to Know Alannah, Jennifer and Caoimhe

Tadhg Gerard Beirne is a prominent Irish rugby union player who plays as a lock or flanker for Munster in the United Rugby Championship, where he serves as club captain, and for the Ireland national team.

Born on 8 January 1992 in Eadestown, Ireland, he attended Clongowes Wood College and later studied at Dublin City University.

Known for his athleticism, lineout expertise, ball-carrying ability, and defensive work rate, he has become one of Ireland’s most influential forwards.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Tadhg grew up in a family with three sisters: Alannah, Jennifer, and Caoimhe.

Alannah has pursued a career in entertainment and modeling, notably appearing on Dancing with the Stars.

Jennifer has worked for Amazon in Australia, while Caoimhe is a singer-songwriter.

Their parents, Brenda (a former Rose of Tralee) and Gerry, have also lived in Australia at times, and the family has reunited on occasions such as Beirne’s British & Irish Lions tours.

Career

Beirne progressed through the Leinster academy and made limited senior appearances for the province before being released.

Also Read: Craig Goodwin Siblings: Meet Daniel Goodwin

He joined the Scarlets in Wales for the 2016–17 season, where he played a key role in their Pro12 title success.

In 2018, he returned to Ireland to sign with Munster, quickly establishing himself as a cornerstone of the team.

He has captained Munster on multiple occasions and led the province to United Rugby Championship glory in 2022–23.

His club career highlights include consistent high-level performances in both domestic and European competitions.

Internationally, Beirne debuted for Ireland in 2018 during the tour of Australia and has since earned over 70 caps.

He has been integral to Ireland’s successes under head coach Andy Farrell, including Grand Slam and Six Nations triumphs.

Beirne has also represented the British & Irish Lions, touring South Africa in 2021 and Australia in 2025, where he started all test matches in the latter and was named Player of the Series.

Accolades

Beirne’s trophy cabinet includes a Pro12 title with the Scarlets (2016–17) and a United Rugby Championship title with Munster (2022–23).

With Ireland, he has won multiple Six Nations Championships, including a Grand Slam in 2023, and several Triple Crowns.

He has been named in Pro14 Dream Teams on multiple occasions and earned the Guinness Players’ Player of the Season award.

Beirne has also featured in World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year.

His individual performances have frequently earned Man of the Match honors, and he was recognized as Player of the Series for the 2025 Lions tour to Australia.