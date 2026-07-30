PS Mariru lauds progress of Kenneth Matiba Hospital expansion in Murang’a

Defence Principal Secretary Dr. Patrick Mariru expressed satisfaction with the progress of the expansion and modernisation of Kenneth Matiba Hospital in Murang’a County, saying the project is on course and nearing the halfway stage.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the construction works on Thursday, Dr. Mariru said the Government remains committed to delivering modern healthcare infrastructure that will improve access to quality medical services across the country.

He urged the project team to maintain the construction schedule while ensuring the highest standards of quality so that the facility is completed within the planned timelines.

The expansion project, which began in June 2025, is being implemented by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) under the Ministry of Defence, which is serving as the project manager. The Ministry is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Murang’a County Government as part of the Government’s broader programme to strengthen healthcare infrastructure nationwide.

Once completed, the upgraded Kenneth Matiba Hospital will include a modern trauma centre, expanded inpatient wards, a doctors’ plaza and other critical support facilities. The improvements are expected to significantly boost the hospital’s capacity to provide emergency, specialised and referral healthcare services.

The project is also expected to reduce congestion at existing referral hospitals while improving access to advanced medical care for residents of Murang’a County and neighbouring regions.

Dr. Mariru said the hospital expansion reflects the Government’s commitment under President William Ruto’s administration to expanding access to affordable, quality and specialised healthcare services across the country

He also commended the Kenya Defence Forces for what he described as professionalism, efficiency and engineering excellence in implementing strategic national infrastructure projects, expressing confidence that the hospital will be delivered on schedule.

The Kenneth Matiba Hospital expansion is one of several flagship infrastructure projects currently being undertaken by the Ministry of Defence, highlighting the military’s growing role in supporting national development through the construction of key health, education, housing and sports facilities.