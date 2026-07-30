Former University of Nairobi Chancellor Dr Vijoo Rattansi Dies

Former University of Nairobi Chancellor and Chairperson of the University of Nairobi Foundation, Dr Vijoo Rattansi, has died.

The University of Nairobi confirmed her death on Thursday through a statement issued by current Chancellor Prof. Dr Patrick Verkooijen.

“It is with a profound sense of sadness and a heavy heart that I have learned of the passing of my esteemed predecessor, Dr. Vijoo Rattansi (Mrs.), OGW, the former Chancellor of the University of Nairobi and Chairperson of the University of Nairobi Foundation,” Verkooijen said.

On behalf of the university community, Verkooijen conveyed his condolences to the Rattansi family, friends and loved ones.

“On behalf of the entire University of Nairobi fraternity, I offer my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Rattansi family, friends, and loved ones during this time of immense grief. As her successor, I am deeply saddened by this monumental loss,” he said.

Verkooijen described Dr Rattansi as a trailblazer who made history as the University of Nairobi’s first female Chancellor.

He noted that during her 10-year tenure from 2013 to 2023, she provided visionary leadership that strengthened the institution’s academic excellence and expanded its global engagement.

“Over her exemplary 10-year tenure from 2013 to 2023, she led this university with unmatched dedication, wisdom, and grace. Her firm and transformative leadership laid a robust foundation for academic excellence and global engagement that we continue to build upon today,” he said.

Beyond her leadership at the university, Verkooijen praised Dr Rattansi’s contribution to philanthropy through the Rattansi Educational Trust, the Daisy Eye Cancer Fund and other charitable organisations.

He said her commitment to expanding access to higher education enabled thousands of financially disadvantaged students to pursue their academic ambitions through scholarships and mentorship programmes.

“The thousands of individuals whose lives she touched, whose dreams she financed, and whose futures she secured bear living testimony to a life beautifully lived in service to humanity. Kenya and indeed the University of Nairobi has lost a distinguished education advocate, an exceptional leader, and a compassionate mother to the less fortunate,” he said.

Verkooijen concluded by praying for strength and comfort for the bereaved family.

“We pray that the Almighty grants the Rattansi family the fortitude, peace, and comfort to bear this invaluable loss. May her remarkable soul find eternal peace, and may her legacy of generosity continue to illuminate our paths,” he said.

Dr Rattansi is widely remembered for her distinguished service in education, philanthropy and community development, leaving behind a legacy that impacted both the University of Nairobi and countless beneficiaries of her charitable initiatives.