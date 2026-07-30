Joe McCarthy Siblings: All About Andrew and Paddy McCarthy

Joe McCarthy is an Irish professional rugby union player who plays as a lock for United Rugby Championship club Leinster and the Ireland national team.

Born on 26 March 2001 in Manhattan, New York, to Irish parents, he moved to Ireland at the age of three.

McCarthy attended Blackrock College and studied at Trinity College Dublin while progressing through the Leinster rugby pathway.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Joe has two brothers: an older brother, Andrew, who has Down’s syndrome and is a passionate rugby supporter, and a younger brother, Paddy McCarthy, who is also a professional rugby union player.

Paddy, a prop, has come through the Leinster academy and represents Ireland at underage levels.

The McCarthy brothers share a strong family bond centered around rugby, with their parents, Joe and Paula, providing constant support.

Also Read: Harry Souttar Siblings: Meet John Souttar

Career

McCarthy joined the Leinster academy for the 2021–22 season and made his senior debut in the United Rugby Championship against Cardiff.

His rapid rise continued with a call-up to the Ireland squad for the 2022 tour of New Zealand, where he earned his first cap as a replacement against Australia.

He has since become a regular in the Ireland setup, featuring in Rugby World Cups and Six Nations campaigns.

At club level, he has contributed to Leinster’s successes in the URC while developing into one of the most promising locks in world rugby.

McCarthy was also involved with the British & Irish Lions in 2025.

Accolades

McCarthy has earned significant recognition early in his career, including the Player of the Match award in Ireland’s memorable 2024 Six Nations victory over France in Marseille.

He has been part of Ireland’s competitive squads in major tournaments and contributed to Leinster’s domestic and European efforts.

His performances have drawn comparisons to elite locks, and selection for the 2025 Lions tour underscores his rising status.