Kenya Power Confirms System Downtime Disrupting Token Purchases

Kenya Power has confirmed a system outage that has disrupted prepaid token purchases and electricity bill payments across its platforms.

The utility issued the statement on Thursday following complaints from customers who reported being unable to purchase electricity tokens through various payment channels.

“Our prepaid vending and bill payment platforms are currently unavailable due to system interruptions affecting token purchases and electricity bill payments across all channels,” Kenya Power said.

The company said its technical teams were working to restore the affected services and assured customers that updates would be provided once normal operations resume.

“We will update our customers once the services are restored. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the utility said.

The outage has affected customers seeking to purchase prepaid electricity tokens or settle electricity bills through Kenya Power’s payment platforms.