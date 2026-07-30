EACC arrests Nakuru officials in Sh120m scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested seven current and former senior officials of the Nakuru County Government alongside a contractor over an alleged conflict of interest and procurement fraud involving county contracts worth more than Sh120 million.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the anti-graft agency said the arrests followed investigations into the award of 29 county contracts valued at Sh120,042,417 during the 2020/2021 to 2024/2025 financial years.

According to the Commission, the investigations centred on Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, an Economist II at the County Government of Nakuru, who is alleged to have used companies owned by her husband to conduct business with the county while serving as a public officer.

The companies named by EACC are Denken Building & Construction Limited, Murinchamba Investments Limited and Windcom Solutions Limited, which are alleged to have received cumulative payments amounting to Sh120,042,417.

The Commission further alleged that the companies were owned and controlled by Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi, Ms Mubichi’s husband, either solely or jointly with his brother, Brian Mwenda Ndubi.

Investigators also claimed the companies used false documents to unlawfully secure tenders and that part of the proceeds from the contracts was transferred into joint bank accounts held by Ms Mubichi and her husband. The Commission added that it traced payments from the contract proceeds to several senior county officials.

“The investigations arose from allegations that Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, an Economist II at the County Government of Nakuru, used companies owned by her husband to conduct business with the County Government while serving at the County,” EACC said.

The anti-graft agency said it found that Ms Mubichi’s private financial interests in the companies allegedly conflicted with her official duties, contrary to the principles of integrity and accountability expected of public officers.

Following the investigations, EACC said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved the prosecution of nine suspects on various charges, including conflict of interest, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime, engaging in corrupt procurement practices and wilful failure to comply with procurement laws.

Those arrested are Lorna Karamuta Mubichi, Kenneth Muriithi Ndubi, Daniel Ndung’u Wainaina, Kennedy Mungai Barasa, Timothy Kiogora Murithi, Peter Gitau Thabanja and Solomon Sirma.

The Commission said the suspects are expected to be arraigned before the Nakuru Law Courts on July 31, 2026.

EACC also directed two additional suspects believed to have gone into hiding to surrender to its South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru or the nearest EACC office for processing. They are Brian Mwenda Ndubi, a director of Windcom Solutions Limited, and Josphat Kimemia, the Chief Officer for Youth Affairs and Sports.

“The Commission remains committed to safeguarding public resources and ensuring that all persons involved in corruption and economic crime are held accountable,” the Commission said.

EACC further called on all state organs and public institutions to strengthen compliance with the Conflict of Interest Act, 2025 by putting in place effective measures for the declaration, management and prevention of conflicts of interest among public officers.