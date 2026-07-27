Harry Souttar Siblings: Meet John Souttar

Harry James Souttar is a professional footballer born on October 22, 1998, in Aberdeen, Scotland.

He plays as a centre-back for Leicester City and represents the Australia national team, the Socceroos.

Souttar is known for his commanding aerial presence, defensive solidity, and leadership at the back.

Despite being born in Scotland, his eligibility for Australia comes through his mother, who was born in Western Australia.

He grew up in the small village of Luthermuir in Aberdeenshire, where football was a central part of family life.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Harry’s older brother John Souttar is also a professional centre-back who plays for Rangers and represents Scotland internationally.

The brothers have faced each other in international matches, adding a unique dynamic to their careers.

Tragically, the family lost another brother, Aaron Souttar, in 2022 to motor neuron disease.

Aaron, described as a significant figure and “second dad” to the younger brothers, played a major role in their football development and family bond.

Also Read: Vanessa Gilles Siblings: All About Sebastian

Career

Souttar began his senior career in Scotland with Dundee United, where he featured alongside his brother John in youth and development teams.

In 2016, he moved to England, joining Stoke City, where he gained valuable experience through loans at Fleetwood Town and Ross County.

His performances earned him a move to Leicester City in 2023.

At Leicester, he contributed to the team’s Championship title success before experiencing loan spells, including at Sheffield United.

Internationally, Souttar initially represented Scotland at youth levels before committing to Australia in 2019.

He made an immediate impact, scoring twice on his debut in a World Cup qualifier, and has since become a cornerstone of the Socceroos defense, featuring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and subsequent campaigns.

Accolades

Souttar was part of Leicester City’s squad that won the EFL Championship in the 2023-24 season.

On the international stage, he has been a key player for Australia in major tournaments, including the 2022 World Cup and the 2026 edition.

His debut brace against Nepal in 2019 and consistent performances have solidified his reputation as one of Australia’s most reliable defenders.