Craig Goodwin Siblings: Meet Daniel Goodwin

Craig Alexander Goodwin is an Australian professional soccer player born on 16 December 1991 in Adelaide, Australia.

A left winger renowned for his agility, precise crossing, powerful shooting, and work rate, Goodwin is widely regarded as one of Adelaide United’s greatest players and the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

He also represents the Australian national team, the Socceroos.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Craig has a brother named Daniel.

In 2022, Daniel was diagnosed with a brain tumour and underwent multiple surgeries, a challenging period that Craig has publicly acknowledged while highlighting his brother’s ongoing fight.

Career

Goodwin rose through the youth ranks at Adelaide United, making his professional debut and quickly becoming a key attacking option.

He contributed significantly to the club’s successful 2015-16 season, winning both the A-League Premiership and Championship.

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After various stints, including loans and moves abroad, he returned to the Reds multiple times, cementing his legacy.

He has had experience overseas, notably with a period in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Wehda, where he maintained strong goal and assist numbers.

In 2025, Goodwin returned to Adelaide United on a multi-year deal, rejoining his hometown club as a proven leader and scorer.

He has also featured prominently for the Socceroos, including appearances at the FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup, scoring memorable goals on the international stage.

Accolades

Goodwin is Adelaide United’s all-time leading goalscorer and has won the club’s Aurelio Vidmar Medal (Player of the Year) multiple times, including in 2015–16, 2021–22, and 2022–23.

He earned the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal as the A-League Men’s best player for the 2022–23 season.

Team successes with Adelaide United include the A-League Championship and Premiership in 2015–16, as well as the FFA Cup (now Australia Cup) in 2018.

He has been named in the PFA A-League Team of the Season on multiple occasions and received other recognitions such as the Mark Viduka Medal.

On the international front, Goodwin has been part of AFC Asian Cup Team of the Tournament selections and contributed to Socceroos campaigns at major tournaments.