Tete Owen Yengi is an Australian professional soccer player who plays as a striker for J1 League club Machida Zelvia and the Australia national team.

Born on November 28, 2000, in Adelaide, South Australia, the 25-year-old stands at an imposing 1.97 meters tall, giving him a significant physical presence as a forward.

Of South Sudanese and English descent, Yengi is known for his aerial ability, hold-up play, and goal-scoring threat.

Yengi spent part of his childhood in South Sudan with his family before returning to Australia.

He has emerged as a reliable target man, progressing through A-League ranks to European and Asian leagues while earning senior international recognition with the Socceroos in 2026.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Tete is the younger brother of Kusini Yengi, another professional footballer and fellow striker who has represented Australia at senior level and played in various leagues, including the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen and J1 League sides.

The brothers grew up sharing a passion for football, working hard together toward their goals of becoming international players.

Their family background, with father Ben Yengi as a refugee advocate from South Sudan, influenced their upbringing and resilience.

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Career

Yengi began in South Australian football with clubs like Croydon Kings and Adelaide Comets in the NPL.

He signed a scholarship deal with A-League side Newcastle Jets in late 2020, making nine appearances in his debut season.

In 2021, he moved to England, joining Ipswich Town, where he initially played for the U23 side but saw limited first-team action.

His career gained momentum through loans: at VPS in Finland (2022), where he scored seven league goals, provided 11 assists, and won the club’s Player of the Year award; Northampton Town (2023); and KuPS in Finland (2023).

In 2024, he signed with Scottish side Livingston, contributing goals in the Premiership, helping with promotion via play-offs, and adding cup performances.

In 2026, he joined Machida Zelvia on loan from Livingston before making the move permanent, scoring in domestic and continental competitions including the AFC Champions League.

Internationally, Yengi earned a surprise call-up to Australia’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad as an uncapped player.

Accolades

Yengi’s notable honors include helping Livingston secure promotion through the Scottish Premiership play-offs in 2025.

At VPS, he was named Player of the Year for his impressive contributions in the Veikkausliiga.

He has also scored memorable goals in cup competitions, such as a last-minute winner and strikes against top Scottish sides.

His rapid rise to the Socceroos squad for the 2026 World Cup represents a major personal accolade, highlighting his development as a unique tall striker option for Australia.