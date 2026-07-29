Nestory Irankunda Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Australian Footballer

Nestory Irankunda is a professional soccer player who plays as a winger for EFL Championship club Watford and represents the Australia national team.

Born on February 9, 2006, in Kigoma, Tanzania, to Burundian refugee parents who fled civil war, he moved to Australia as an infant, first settling in Perth before the family relocated to Adelaide when he was seven.

He is known for his explosive pace, powerful shooting, and dynamic dribbling, qualities that have made him one of Australia’s most promising young talents.

Irankunda grew up in a large Christian family as the third-eldest child.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Nestory is one of seven siblings, being the third-eldest child in his family.

He has two older brothers and four younger sisters.His older brothers, Gideon and Gabriel, previously played football but sacrificed their own athletic dreams to allow Nestory to pursue his professional career.

His other siblings are his sisters Susana, Jotham, Blessing, and Mary.

Career

Irankunda began his football journey with local Adelaide clubs like Northern Wolves and Parafield Gardens before joining Adelaide Croatia Raiders.

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He signed a scholarship contract with A-League club Adelaide United in 2021 and made his professional debut in January 2022 at just 15 years and 333 days old, becoming one of the youngest players in league history.

His breakthrough came in the 2022–23 season, where he scored crucial goals off the bench and earned recognition for his impact.

In the 2023–24 campaign, he became a more regular starter, notched his first hat-trick, and set records as the youngest player to reach 50 A-League appearances and the youngest to score a hat-trick in the competition.

He departed Adelaide United with 16 goals in 60 league appearances.

In 2024, Irankunda transferred to Bayern Munich for a record A-League fee, though he primarily featured for the reserve side before a loan to Grasshopper Club Zürich.

He then moved to Watford in 2025, where he has continued to develop in the EFL Championship.

Internationally, he progressed rapidly from Australia’s U17 team-scoring 11 goals in seven appearances-to the senior Socceroos, debuting in 2024.

He made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the youngest Australian to score in the tournament.

Accolades

Irankunda was named the joint A-League Men Young Footballer of the Year for the 2023–24 season alongside Alex Paulsen and received Adelaide United’s Rising Star award.

He also earned A-League Goal of the Month recognition and was selected for A-Leagues All Stars matches.

On the international stage, he was awarded Player of the Tournament at the 2026 FIFA Series (Australia).

His records include being the youngest hat-trick scorer in A-League Men history and achieving various age-related milestones in both club and country colors.