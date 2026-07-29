Dylan Pierias Siblings: Getting to Know Ben Pierias

Dylan Pierias is an Australian professional soccer player born on 20 February 2000 in Melbourne, Australia.

Of Macedonian descent, the versatile right-sided player, standing at 1.75 meters, primarily operates as a winger or right-back.

Known for his pace, technical ability, and attacking contributions, Pierias has established himself in the A-League Men, currently playing for Adelaide United.

He gained early attention as one of the youngest debutants in the league’s history.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Dylan has a brother named Ben Pierias.

However, Dylan maintains a relatively private stance on detailed family matters beyond sharing moments with his wife, Ella, and broader family on social media.

Career

Pierias made his A-League debut for Western Sydney Wanderers in 2016 at just 16 years old, becoming the first player born in the 21st century to appear in the competition.

He developed through the youth ranks and earned recognition as the club’s Young Player of the Season.

He joined Western United for their inaugural season and played a key role in the club’s early years.

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Pierias featured prominently across multiple seasons, contributing to their historic 2021-22 A-League championship success, including appearances in the Grand Final.

His performances also earned him call-ups to Australian youth national teams, including the U-17, U-20, and U-23 (Olyroos) squads, where he helped qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In 2024, Pierias transferred to Adelaide United, where he has added depth on the right flank and in defense.

He has scored goals and provided assists, though his 2025-26 season was interrupted by a significant knee injury sustained in December 2025, requiring surgery and sidelining him until late 2026.

Despite the setback, he has shown resilience and remains an important squad member for the Reds.

Accolades

Pierias’ major team honor is the A-League Men championship with Western United in the 2021-22 season.

Individually, he was named Western Sydney Wanderers’ Young Player of the Season and repeated as Western United’s Young Player of the Season in their early campaigns, underscoring his rapid development as a young talent.

He has represented Australia at various youth levels, including participating in the AFF U-16 Youth Championship and contributing to Olyroos Olympic qualification efforts.