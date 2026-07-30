Cormac Izuchukwu Siblings: All About Ciara and Chinnie

Cormac Izuchukwu is an Irish rugby union player who plays primarily as a lock, and occasionally as a flanker, for Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.

Born on 28 January 2000 in London, England, to an Irish mother and a Nigerian father, he moved to County Offaly in Ireland at the age of seven.

There, he and his siblings were raised by their mother.

Izuchukwu attended Roscrea College, where he developed his rugby skills, and began his playing career with Tullamore RFC.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Cormac has two siblings: a brother named Chinnie and a sister named Ciara.

Chinnie has made a name for himself in athletics, winning an All-Ireland title in the 1,500 meters, representing Ireland in cross country, and competing internationally in mountain running events, such as the European Championships in France.

Career

Izuchukwu’s rugby journey has been unconventional.

After playing for Tullamore RFC and featuring for Roscrea College’s first XV in the Leinster Schools Cup, he had a brief stint with Kelso RFC in Scotland as an 18-year-old, which included training opportunities with Newcastle Falcons.

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He joined the Ulster academy ahead of the 2020–21 season and made his senior debut for the province in February 2021.

Over time, he transitioned from a squad player to a regular starter, particularly excelling in the back row under coach Richie Murphy during the 2023–24 season.

He has also gained valuable experience with Ireland Sevens in 2019 and Emerging Ireland.

His senior international breakthrough came in 2024 during the summer tour of South Africa, followed by appearances in the Autumn Nations Series.

By 2026, he had earned multiple caps for Ireland, including a notable Six Nations start against Italy, where he impressed with strong lineout work, tackling, and carrying despite dealing with prior injuries.

Izuchukwu signed a contract extension with Ulster keeping him at the province until 2028, solidifying his commitment amid growing international recognition.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Izuchukwu has earned recognition for his athleticism, work rate, and versatility across lock and back row positions.

Key highlights include his debut and appearances for the senior Ireland team, contributing to victories such as the 2024 win over Fiji and his Six Nations involvement in 2026.

He has accumulated significant appearances for Ulster, scoring tries and providing consistent performances in the United Rugby Championship.

As the first Offaly man to represent Ireland in rugby, he holds a special place in provincial sporting history.

His resilience in overcoming injuries and a stop-start 2025–26 club season further underscores his determination and rising status in Irish rugby.