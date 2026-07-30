Kenya Power Restores Token Purchase Services, Warns of Delays in Token Delivery

Kenya Power has restored its prepaid electricity payment platforms following hours of system downtime that disrupted token purchases and electricity bill payments across the country.

The utility had earlier confirmed a system outage after customers reported being unable to purchase prepaid electricity tokens through various payment channels.

In an update issued later on Thursday, Kenya Power announced that the affected prepaid payment platforms had been restored.

“We wish to inform our customers that all our prepaid payment platforms have been restored and customers are now able to buy tokens,” the utility said.

However, Kenya Power cautioned customers that the high volume of transactions following the restoration of the service had resulted in delays in the delivery of purchased tokens.

“However, the high number of transactions is causing delays in the delivery of tokens to customers. We are working to clear the backlog as soon as possible to ensure real-time delivery,” the company said.

Kenya Power apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured customers that efforts were underway to clear the backlog and restore normal service.