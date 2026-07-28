Aiden O’Neill Siblings: Getting to Know Ashleigh O’Neill

Aiden Connor O’Neill is an Australian professional soccer player born on 4 July 1998 in Brisbane, Queensland.

He plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, known for his tenacity, tactical awareness, leadership qualities, and high work rate.

O’Neill has built a career spanning Europe, Australia, and Major League Soccer while earning regular selection for the Socceroos.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Aiden has an older sister named Ashleigh.

When O’Neill was 14 and his parents moved to England to support his football career, his sister made the decision to stay behind in Australia.

Like many Australian footballers, O’Neill has spoken about the strong family backing that enabled his journey.

Career

O’Neill began playing youth football with Kenmore and Brisbane Athletic in Queensland.

At age 14, he moved to England with his family and joined Burnley’s academy.

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He signed his first professional contract with Burnley in 2016 and made his Premier League debut that year as a substitute against Liverpool.

To gain experience, he went on several loans: to Oldham Athletic and Fleetwood Town in England, where he scored his first professional goal, and back to Australia with Central Coast Mariners and Brisbane Roar.

In 2020, he joined Melbourne City, becoming a key midfielder and contributing to multiple title-winning campaigns.

He later moved to Standard Liège in Belgium before transferring to New York City FC in 2025, where he has continued to impress in MLS.

Internationally, O’Neill progressed through the Australia U23 setup before debuting for the senior Socceroos in 2023.

He has since become a regular in the national team midfield, featuring in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

Accolades

During his time at Melbourne City, O’Neill won multiple A-League Premiership titles (2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23) and the A-League Championship in 2020–21.

With the Australia U23 team, he helped secure third place at the 2020 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

Individually, he has earned recognition for his consistent performances in domestic leagues and his reliability for the Socceroos.