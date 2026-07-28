Sakaja to relocate mechanics from Grogan area as Nairobi River Regeneration takes shape

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja unveiled plans to construct a state-of-the-art garage to relocate mechanics affected by the ongoing Nairobi River Regeneration Programme, with the facility expected to accommodate up to 1,200 vehicles.

Speaking on Monday after separate meetings with leaders of Grogon mechanics and Central Business District (CBD) traders, Sakaja acknowledged that the regeneration works have disrupted businesses but assured stakeholders that the inconvenience is temporary and necessary to pave the way for a cleaner, more organized, and economically vibrant city.

“We are planning to build a modern facility that will improve your working conditions, grow your businesses, and create more opportunities,” Sakaja said.

“The garage will include vehicle showrooms, painting booths, car wash bays, training rooms, clinics, shops, kitchens, and other support facilities to enhance the working environment for mechanics while creating new business opportunities.”

He said the project forms part of the wider Nairobi River Regeneration Programme, a multi-sector initiative aimed at restoring the Nairobi River, improving environmental conditions, creating safer public spaces, and unlocking economic opportunities along the river corridor.

Sakaja also took time to listen to and discuss issues affecting businesses in the city, including the rising cost of import taxes and other challenges facing traders operating within the CBD.

The traders lauded Sakaja for the ongoing transformation of the CBD, particularly the paving of streets and improvement of public spaces, noting that the changes had improved accessibility and the overall business environment.

They urged the County Government to extend similar upgrades to the downtown area and increase street lighting to enhance security and support business operations.

Responding to the concerns raised, Sakaja pledged to address several infrastructure challenges affecting traders, including the rehabilitation of sections of Luthuli Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue, Kirinyaga Lane and Kirinyaga Road.

He also committed to constructing and equipping a modern health facility to better serve traders and customers operating within the market areas.

He further reiterated his administration’s commitment to modernizing markets across the city through improved infrastructure, cleaner trading spaces, enhanced security, and reforms aimed at creating a more conducive business environment.

“We want our traders to operate in better market spaces where they can sell their products under proper shelters, store their perishable goods safely, and conduct business in a dignified environment. These features will be incorporated into the new markets we are building, including the ongoing reconstruction of Gikomba Market,” he said.

Sakaja reiterated that the County Government will continue engaging mechanics, traders, and other stakeholders throughout the implementation of the projects to ensure the developments meet the needs of Nairobi’s residents and business community.