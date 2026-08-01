Two arrested over Kikuyu robbery and sexual attack

Detectives arrested two suspects linked to a robbery with violence and sexual attack incident following a road traffic accident in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

The victims had been involved in an accident near Kikuyu Boys High School when two men, masquerading as Good Samaritans, approached them under the guise of offering assistance.

But like wolves in sheep’s clothing, the suspects quickly revealed their true intentions, police and the victims said d

They descended on the vulnerable couple, robbing them of their valuables, coercing them into revealing their M-Pesa PINs before draining their accounts, and subjecting the female victim to a horrific sexual attack.

No sooner had the incident been reported than a team comprising detectives from the DCI Headquarters’ Operations Action Team (OAT), the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and Kikuyu County detectives swung into action.

Through painstaking forensic analysis, intelligence gathering and relentless pursuit of every lead, the investigators closed in on the suspects.

The operation culminated in the arrest of Kevin Ndereba Kilonzo and Shaban Warui Zainab in Kamangu, Kikuyu.

Detectives also recovered the mobile phones used to facilitate the fraudulent M-Pesa transactions, as well as two pangas believed to have been used during the commission of the offences.

Investigations have since widened, with detectives pursuing a suspected receiver of the stolen mobile phones and exploring possible links between the suspects and other violent robberies and sexual offences committed within Kikuyu Sub-County and its environs.

The duo was detained at Kikuyu Police Station pending an identification parade, processing and subsequent arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations commended members of the public whose timely information proved instrumental in this breakthrough and reiterates its commitment to hunting down violent criminals, dismantling their networks and ensuring they face the full force of the law.

Police said they are searching for more gangs involved in other crimes in the country.