At least eight killed in Embu road crash after lorry swerves to avoid potholes

At least eight people were killed and another injured in a grisly road accident along the Mwea–Embu Road early Saturday after a lorry reportedly veered into the opposite lane while attempting to avoid potholes.

The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. in the Murubara area and involved a Wells Fargo Isuzu lorry and a Piaggio tuk-tuk travelling in opposite directions.

According to police, the lorry was heading from Mwea towards Embu when the driver allegedly swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid potholes, colliding head-on with the tuk-tuk.

Those killed included a 29-year-old passenger in the lorry identified as Simon Njiraini Wanjohi, four unidentified adult women who were passengers in the tuk-tuk, and three unidentified adult women who were walking along the road shoulder when they were struck during the collision.

A 27-year-old female passenger in the lorry sustained minor injuries to both knees and was rushed to Kimbimbi Level IV Hospital for treatment.

Police visited the scene and launched investigations into the crash. The lorry driver was arrested and is being held in custody pending further investigations.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Kerugoya Level V Hospital Mortuary for preservation, post-mortem examinations and identification.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and were towed to the police station yard pending inspection.

Preliminary investigations indicate the lorry driver’s attempt to avoid potholes may have caused the fatal collision, although investigations are ongoing.

The latest tragedy came just hours after at least 17 other people were killed in separate road accidents in Eldoret and Isiolo on Friday. Police said more than 20 others were injured in those crashes.

Road fatalities have continued to rise despite ongoing enforcement and public awareness campaigns. Authorities attribute most crashes to reckless overtaking, speeding and drunk driving, while mechanical defects such as worn-out tyres, faulty brakes and poor vehicle maintenance have also been cited as major contributing factors.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service have repeatedly urged motorists to observe traffic rules, maintain roadworthy vehicles and exercise extra caution, particularly on highways and accident-prone sections of the road network.