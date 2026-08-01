Drama as mob storms Wajir police station, frees stock theft suspect

A suspected stock theft suspect was freed from police custody after a mob of about 150 people stormed Lagbogol Police Station in Hadado Sub-county, Wajir County, on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the crowd, armed with clubs and other crude weapons, forcefully invaded the station in an apparent attempt to rescue 58-year-old Saln Barre Abdille, who had been arrested over alleged stock theft and booked into custody earlier in the day.

Police officers on duty at the report office and the cells were overwhelmed by the large crowd despite firing warning shots into the air in an attempt to disperse the attackers.

A police officer present fired three rounds from his 9mm pistol into the air.

The attackers broke the padlocks securing the report office grille door and the steel door to the police cells before forcibly freeing the suspect.

The mob then fled with the suspect to an unknown destination.

Police said no injuries were reported during the incident despite the violent confrontation.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the escaped suspect as well as investigations to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack on the police station.

The suspect had been arrested earlier on allegations of stock theft and was being held pending further investigations before he was rescued by the mob.

Meanwhile, two police officers were injured after they were attacked by a group of rowdy youths while attempting to arrest a suspect linked to an assault case in Hagadera Refugee Camp, Fafi Sub-county, Garissa County.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Block J11 of Hagadera Refugee Camp, about three kilometres south-east of Hagadera Police Station.

The officers, both attached to Hagadera Police Station, had gone to effect an arrest in connection with an assault case that had been reported on July 29.

Police said the officers encountered a group of about 100 youths, some armed with crude weapons, who confronted them and obstructed the arrest.

As the situation turned violent, the officers fired warning shots in an effort to disperse the crowd.

The two officers called for reinforcement, prompting a response team from Hagadera Police Station.

The reinforcement team dispersed the crowd and rescued the trapped officers after additional warning shots were fired.

During the confrontation were injured after being struck by stones allegedly thrown by the youths.

Police said no fatalities were reported and the situation was later brought under control.

Authorities said the area remains calm as investigations continue into the incident and efforts to apprehend those responsible for attacking the officers.