University student found dead in bathroom at Kiambu rental home

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 20-year-old university student who was found unconscious in a bathroom at a residential plot in Mwihoko, Githurai Sub-county, Kiambu County. She was a student at Kiriri Women’s University in the area.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Mwihoko Two. Residents at the plot said they heard screams from the bathroom at around 3 p.m. and rushed to the scene.

After forcing the bathroom door open, they found the woman, identified as Brendah Chepkemoi, unconscious.

She was rushed to Sinai Medical Facility within the Mwihoko Discovery area, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officers from Mwihoko Police Station, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel visited both the scene and the hospital as part of the investigation.

Police established that the deceased, a student at Kiriri Women’s University, had entered the bathroom but had not undressed to take a shower before she collapsed.

Examination of the body revealed no visible external injuries, and the scene was processed by crime scene investigators.

The body was moved to the Nairobi City Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Maili Tatu, Tigania West Sub-county, Meru County, on Friday evening, with the suspected attacker fleeing the scene.

According to police, the incident was reported after members of the public raised an alarm over the attack.

The deceased, identified as Angelica Muthoni, is said to have been attacked by a man known to her following an altercation over circumstances that are yet to be established.

Police said the suspect allegedly stabbed Muthoni five times—twice on the right side of her back and three times on the left side—before escaping to an unknown destination.

Police visited the scene and found the woman lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, with police attributing her death to severe haemorrhage resulting from the stab wounds.

Preliminary investigations established that the deceased hailed from the Muthara area, while the suspect is from Kamenchu.

The body was removed to the Isiolo County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect as investigations into the motive of the killing continue.