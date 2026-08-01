One dead, 20 hospitalised after suspected poisoning in Meru

One person died while at least 20 others have been admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming an unknown substance believed to have been collected from containers used during an agricultural exhibition in Meru County.

According to police, the incident was reported at Kambakia in Imenti North Sub-County.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased, identified as Martin Muriiki, allegedly collected a residual substance from blue plastic drums that had been cut into halves for use as cattle feeding troughs during the 11th Annual Dairy Farmers’ Field Day held at the ASK Showground on July 25.

Police said Muriiki took the substance home and shared it with several other residents.

Authorities said 20 people believed to have consumed the same substance later presented themselves at Kambakia Police Station and were escorted to hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The deceased reportedly lost his eyesight on Friday morning before he was rushed to Nkubu Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police recovered the suspected substance from the deceased’s brother, and secured it for laboratory analysis to determine its contents.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Imenti North has launched investigations into the incident as authorities await forensic results to establish the nature of the substance and the exact cause of death.

Police have classified the case as a suspected poisoning pending the outcome of investigations.