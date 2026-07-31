Matiang’i criticizes Ruto call for conversation on development beyond Vision 2030

President William Ruto’s call for a national conversation on Kenya’s development beyond Vision 2030 has drawn sharp criticism from former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who dismissed the proposal as a diversion from what he termed the government’s constitutional and leadership failures.

In a statement issued on Friday, Matiang’i argued that the proposed dialogue was “a case of misplaced priority,” saying the government should instead focus on restoring the rule of law, protecting constitutional institutions, and addressing insecurity.

According to Matiang’i, the administration has failed to curb rising incidents of criminality, citing attacks on motorists along major highways, armed robberies targeting worshippers in churches, and violence at political gatherings.

“It is contradictory for President Ruto to lecture Kenyans about human rights and the patriotic values enshrined in the Constitution when his administration has failed to confront rampant thuggery and the alarming breakdown of law and order across the country,” he said.

The former Cabinet Secretary also accused the President of undermining the independence of public institutions, claiming they had become subservient to the Executive instead of operating in accordance with the Constitution.

Matiang’i referenced recent remarks by former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, saying they reinforced concerns that State institutions had been reduced to entities that obey the President rather than the Constitution.

“This is where any genuine national conversation should begin. Does President William Ruto possess the tolerance and respect for independent institutions necessary to lead such a dialogue?” he posed.

He further questioned the credibility of the proposed dialogue, citing what he described as a widening trust deficit between the government and the public. Matiang’i pointed to the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) 10-point agenda, the Broad-Based Government arrangement, and what he termed a long list of unfulfilled promises.

“Before calling for a new national conversation, the administration should first account for the commitments it has already made,” he said.

Despite his criticism, Matiang’i expressed optimism about the country’s future, urging Kenyans not to lose hope ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“As Kenyans, we must never lose hope. On August 10, 2027, we will have the opportunity to turn the page and begin a new chapter dedicated to restoring trust, strengthening our institutions, and fixing our nation,” he said.

President Ruto has proposed a national conversation to chart Kenya’s development path after the expiry of Vision 2030, saying the country needs a shared agenda to guide its next phase of socio-economic transformation. Matiang’i’s remarks add to the growing political debate over the initiative as the country edges closer to the 2027 General Election.