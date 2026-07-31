Knowing how to cancel UCount Rewards is important if you no longer wish to participate in the programme or want to avoid paying the monthly membership fee. Before cancelling, remember that any unredeemed UCount Rewards Points are generally forfeited once your membership is cancelled. It is therefore advisable to redeem your available points before submitting your cancellation request so you can make the most of the rewards you have earned.
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Check Your UCount Rewards Balance
Before cancelling your membership, log in to your UCount Rewards account or use the Standard Bank app to view your available points.
Redeem all eligible points before requesting cancellation because unused points are generally lost once the membership is cancelled.
- Check your available rewards points
- Redeem your points before cancelling
- Confirm your rewards balance
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Contact the UCount Rewards Contact Centre
Call the UCount Rewards Contact Centre and inform the consultant that you want to cancel your membership.
The consultant will verify your identity before processing your request.
- Contact the UCount Rewards Contact Centre
- Verify your identity
- Request membership cancellation
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Confirm the Cancellation Request
Ask the consultant to confirm that your UCount Rewards membership has been cancelled.
If applicable, confirm the date on which the cancellation becomes effective.
- Confirm your cancellation
- Ask about the effective date
- Ensure your request has been processed
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Request Written Confirmation
After your cancellation has been processed, request written confirmation by email or SMS.
Keep this confirmation for your records in case you need proof that your membership was cancelled.
- Request written confirmation
- Save the confirmation message
- Keep your records safely
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Check Your Bank Statements
Monitor your bank account after the cancellation to ensure that no further UCount Rewards membership fees are deducted.
If you notice any charges after your membership has been cancelled, contact the UCount Rewards Contact Centre immediately for assistance.
- Review your bank statements
- Confirm membership fees have stopped
- Report unexpected deductions promptly
Also Read: How to Cancel an IFA Debit Order
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