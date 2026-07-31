Knowing how to cancel a Vodacom contract after 24 months is important if your contract has reached the end of its minimum term and you no longer wish to continue with the service. Once the 24-month period has ended, many Vodacom contracts continue on a month-to-month basis until you request cancellation. Following the correct process helps prevent additional monthly charges and ensures your account is closed smoothly.

Before requesting cancellation, verify that your 24-month contract has reached its end date.

You can check your contract status through your Vodacom account, the My Vodacom app, or by contacting customer support.

Confirm the contract end date

Check your account status

Verify that the minimum term has expired

Contact Vodacom Customer Support

Reach out to Vodacom customer support and inform them that you want to cancel your contract.

Provide your account number, mobile number, and identification details so that your account can be verified.

Contact Vodacom customer support

Provide your account details

Request contract cancellation

Submit the Cancellation Request

Vodacom may require you to complete a cancellation request before your contract can be terminated.

Follow the instructions provided by the consultant and provide any requested information or documents.

Complete the cancellation request

Submit any required documents

Follow the cancellation process

Request Written Confirmation

Once your cancellation has been processed, ask Vodacom to send written confirmation by email or SMS.

Keep this confirmation for your records in case you need proof that your contract has been cancelled.

Request written confirmation

Save the confirmation message

Keep your account records

Check Your Final Account

After the cancellation has taken effect, review your final Vodacom statement to ensure all charges are correct.

Confirm that no further monthly subscription fees are deducted after your contract has ended.

Review your final statement

Confirm billing has stopped

Report any unexpected charges

Also Read: How to Cancel an IFA Debit Order