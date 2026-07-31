Knowing how to cancel a Vodacom contract after 24 months is important if your contract has reached the end of its minimum term and you no longer wish to continue with the service. Once the 24-month period has ended, many Vodacom contracts continue on a month-to-month basis until you request cancellation. Following the correct process helps prevent additional monthly charges and ensures your account is closed smoothly.
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Confirm That Your Contract Has Ended
Before requesting cancellation, verify that your 24-month contract has reached its end date.
You can check your contract status through your Vodacom account, the My Vodacom app, or by contacting customer support.
- Confirm the contract end date
- Check your account status
- Verify that the minimum term has expired
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Contact Vodacom Customer Support
Reach out to Vodacom customer support and inform them that you want to cancel your contract.
Provide your account number, mobile number, and identification details so that your account can be verified.
- Contact Vodacom customer support
- Provide your account details
- Request contract cancellation
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Submit the Cancellation Request
Vodacom may require you to complete a cancellation request before your contract can be terminated.
Follow the instructions provided by the consultant and provide any requested information or documents.
- Complete the cancellation request
- Submit any required documents
- Follow the cancellation process
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Request Written Confirmation
Once your cancellation has been processed, ask Vodacom to send written confirmation by email or SMS.
Keep this confirmation for your records in case you need proof that your contract has been cancelled.
- Request written confirmation
- Save the confirmation message
- Keep your account records
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Check Your Final Account
After the cancellation has taken effect, review your final Vodacom statement to ensure all charges are correct.
Confirm that no further monthly subscription fees are deducted after your contract has ended.
- Review your final statement
- Confirm billing has stopped
- Report any unexpected charges
Also Read: How to Cancel an IFA Debit Order
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