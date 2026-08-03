Knowing how to change a car tyre is an essential driving skill that can save you time and keep you safe if you experience a flat tyre while travelling. Most vehicles come equipped with a spare tyre, jack, and wheel wrench, making it possible to replace a damaged tyre without professional assistance. By following the correct procedure and taking the necessary safety precautions, you can change a car tyre efficiently and continue your journey with confidence.
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Park the Vehicle Safely
As soon as you notice a flat tyre, pull over to a safe location away from traffic.
Park on a flat, stable surface and switch on your hazard lights. Apply the parking brake and place wheel wedges or heavy objects behind the tyres if available to prevent the vehicle from rolling.
- Park on level ground
- Switch on the hazard lights
- Apply the parking brake
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Loosen the Wheel Nuts
Before lifting the vehicle, use the wheel wrench to loosen the wheel nuts on the flat tyre.
Turn each nut anti-clockwise by about half a turn. Do not remove them completely at this stage because the tyre should remain firmly on the ground while the nuts are loosened.
- Use the wheel wrench
- Loosen the nuts slightly
- Do not remove them completely
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Lift the Vehicle with the Jack
Position the jack under the manufacturer’s recommended jacking point closest to the flat tyre.
Raise the vehicle slowly until the flat tyre is completely off the ground. Ensure the vehicle remains stable throughout the process.
- Position the jack correctly
- Raise the vehicle carefully
- Keep the vehicle stable
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Replace the Flat Tyre
Remove the loosened wheel nuts completely and take off the flat tyre.
Mount the spare tyre onto the wheel hub and align the holes with the wheel studs. Replace the wheel nuts and tighten them by hand until they are secure.
- Remove the flat tyre
- Fit the spare tyre
- Hand-tighten the wheel nuts
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Lower the Vehicle and Tighten the Wheel Nuts
Carefully lower the vehicle until the spare tyre touches the ground, then remove the jack completely.
Use the wheel wrench to tighten the wheel nuts in a criss-cross pattern to ensure even pressure. After driving a short distance, check the wheel nuts again to confirm they remain tight.
- Lower the vehicle carefully
- Tighten the wheel nuts fully
- Recheck the nuts after driving
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