Knowing how to change a car tyre is an essential driving skill that can save you time and keep you safe if you experience a flat tyre while travelling. Most vehicles come equipped with a spare tyre, jack, and wheel wrench, making it possible to replace a damaged tyre without professional assistance. By following the correct procedure and taking the necessary safety precautions, you can change a car tyre efficiently and continue your journey with confidence.

As soon as you notice a flat tyre, pull over to a safe location away from traffic.

Park on a flat, stable surface and switch on your hazard lights. Apply the parking brake and place wheel wedges or heavy objects behind the tyres if available to prevent the vehicle from rolling.

Park on level ground

Switch on the hazard lights

Apply the parking brake

Loosen the Wheel Nuts

Before lifting the vehicle, use the wheel wrench to loosen the wheel nuts on the flat tyre.

Turn each nut anti-clockwise by about half a turn. Do not remove them completely at this stage because the tyre should remain firmly on the ground while the nuts are loosened.

Use the wheel wrench

Loosen the nuts slightly

Do not remove them completely

Lift the Vehicle with the Jack

Position the jack under the manufacturer’s recommended jacking point closest to the flat tyre.

Raise the vehicle slowly until the flat tyre is completely off the ground. Ensure the vehicle remains stable throughout the process.

Position the jack correctly

Raise the vehicle carefully

Keep the vehicle stable

Replace the Flat Tyre

Remove the loosened wheel nuts completely and take off the flat tyre.

Mount the spare tyre onto the wheel hub and align the holes with the wheel studs. Replace the wheel nuts and tighten them by hand until they are secure.

Remove the flat tyre

Fit the spare tyre

Hand-tighten the wheel nuts

Lower the Vehicle and Tighten the Wheel Nuts

Carefully lower the vehicle until the spare tyre touches the ground, then remove the jack completely.

Use the wheel wrench to tighten the wheel nuts in a criss-cross pattern to ensure even pressure. After driving a short distance, check the wheel nuts again to confirm they remain tight.

Lower the vehicle carefully

Tighten the wheel nuts fully

Recheck the nuts after driving

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