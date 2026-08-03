Knowing how to change app icons allows you to personalise your smartphone and create a unique home screen that matches your style. Whether you want a minimalist look, colourful icons, or themed designs, both Android and iPhone offer ways to customise app icons. While the exact steps vary depending on your device, the process is generally simple and only takes a few minutes. With the right tools, you can completely transform the appearance of your home screen.

Start by selecting the app icons you want for your home screen.

You can download icon packs from app stores or use images that you have created or saved on your device.

Choose an icon pack

Download your preferred icons

Save the icons to your device

Change App Icons on Android

Most Android phones allow you to change app icons using a launcher or built-in theme settings.

Install a compatible launcher if your phone does not support icon changes by default, then apply your chosen icon pack.

Install a launcher if required

Open launcher settings

Apply the icon pack

Change App Icons on iPhone

On an iPhone, you can use the Shortcuts app to create custom app icons.

Create a new shortcut, choose the app you want to open, assign a custom image as the icon, and add the shortcut to your Home Screen.

Open the Shortcuts app

Create a new shortcut

Add the shortcut to the Home Screen

Organise Your Home Screen

After changing your app icons, arrange them to match your preferred layout.

You can group similar apps together, use folders, or organise them according to colour or theme.

Rearrange your icons

Create folders if needed

Organise by theme or category

Update Icons Whenever You Want

You can change your app icons again at any time by selecting a different icon pack or creating new shortcuts.

Experiment with different themes until you find a design that suits your personal style.

Try different icon packs

Update your theme regularly

Customise your home screen whenever desired

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