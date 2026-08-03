Mukurwe-ini MP Kaguchia arrested outside Royal Media studios after night standoff

Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia was on Monday morning arrested outside the Royal Media Services studios in Nairobi after spending the night inside the media house, claiming police were waiting to detain him over controversial political remarks he made during a television interview.

The legislator was taken into custody by detectives after leaving the studios, where he had remained overnight following claims that security officers had surrounded the premises and mounted roadblocks in anticipation of his arrest.

On Sunday night, Kaguchia posted on social media that he would not be intimidated, alleging that a contingent of police officers had surrounded Royal Media Services immediately after his appearance on Inooro TV’s Kiririmbi programme.

The arrest follows widespread criticism of remarks attributed to the MP in which he allegedly threatened political supporters of President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The comments sparked condemnation from political leaders and other public figures, who described the language as inflammatory and unacceptable in a democratic society.

By Monday morning, detectives moved in and arrested the MP outside the media house.

Police had not immediately issued an official statement outlining the specific charges Kaguchia faces, although the arrest is understood to be linked to investigations into alleged threatening and inciteful political remarks.

He was arrested after a senior officer visited the station and demanded his production. He was driven away in a police car.

His lawyers said they were pursuing the matter to know where he would be held, if any.

Residents using Maalim Juma Road off Dennis Pritt Road had complained there were dozens of police officers at the scene on Sunday night.

Hooded officers checked all vehicles leaving the area and inconvenienced many users.

The arrest is expected to heighten political tensions, with opposition leaders likely to question the timing of the operation, while supporters of the government’s action argue that leaders must be held accountable for statements that could incite political violence.