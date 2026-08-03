Knowing how to change comma to dot in Excel is useful when working with numbers, decimal values, imported data, or files from different regions. In some countries, Excel uses a comma as the decimal separator, while others use a dot. You can replace commas with dots using the Find and Replace feature or by changing Excel’s separator settings. Understanding these methods helps ensure your data is displayed and calculated correctly.
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Open Your Excel Worksheet
Start by opening the Excel workbook that contains the data you want to modify.
Identify the cells where commas are used instead of dots.
- Open the Excel file
- Locate the affected cells
- Review the data before making changes
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Use the Find and Replace Feature
Select the cells you want to edit or the entire worksheet.
Press Ctrl + H to open the Find and Replace window.
In the Find what box, type a comma (,) and in the Replace with box, type a dot (.).
Click Replace All to update the selected data.
- Press Ctrl + H
- Enter the comma in Find what
- Enter the dot in Replace with
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Change Excel Decimal Separator Settings
If Excel automatically uses commas instead of dots for decimal values, you can change the application settings.
Go to File, then Options, followed by Advanced.
Under Editing options, clear Use system separators and set the decimal separator to a dot.
- Open Excel Options
- Go to Advanced settings
- Change the decimal separator
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Verify the Data Format
After replacing commas with dots, check that the values are recognised as numbers rather than text.
If necessary, format the cells as Number to ensure calculations work correctly.
- Check the cell format
- Convert text to numbers if needed
- Test a simple calculation
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Save Your Workbook
Once you have confirmed that the changes are correct, save your workbook.
Consider saving a backup copy before making large-scale replacements, especially when working with important data.
- Save your workbook
- Create a backup copy
- Review the final results
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