Knowing how to change comma to dot in Excel is useful when working with numbers, decimal values, imported data, or files from different regions. In some countries, Excel uses a comma as the decimal separator, while others use a dot. You can replace commas with dots using the Find and Replace feature or by changing Excel’s separator settings. Understanding these methods helps ensure your data is displayed and calculated correctly.

Start by opening the Excel workbook that contains the data you want to modify.

Identify the cells where commas are used instead of dots.

Open the Excel file

Locate the affected cells

Review the data before making changes

Use the Find and Replace Feature

Select the cells you want to edit or the entire worksheet.

Press Ctrl + H to open the Find and Replace window.

In the Find what box, type a comma (,) and in the Replace with box, type a dot (.).

Click Replace All to update the selected data.

Press Ctrl + H

Enter the comma in Find what

Enter the dot in Replace with

Change Excel Decimal Separator Settings

If Excel automatically uses commas instead of dots for decimal values, you can change the application settings.

Go to File, then Options, followed by Advanced.

Under Editing options, clear Use system separators and set the decimal separator to a dot.

Open Excel Options

Go to Advanced settings

Change the decimal separator

Verify the Data Format

After replacing commas with dots, check that the values are recognised as numbers rather than text.

If necessary, format the cells as Number to ensure calculations work correctly.

Check the cell format

Convert text to numbers if needed

Test a simple calculation

Save Your Workbook

Once you have confirmed that the changes are correct, save your workbook.

Consider saving a backup copy before making large-scale replacements, especially when working with important data.

Save your workbook

Create a backup copy

Review the final results

Also Read: How to Cancel an IFA Debit Order