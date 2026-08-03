Court orders EABL to deposit Sh10 million as security in suit by Willis Raburu

A Milimani Commercial Magistrate’s Court has ordered East African Breweries Plc (EABL) to deposit Sh10 million as security pending the hearing and determination of a commercial dispute filed by digital marketing firm Steizon Limited, a company associated with media personality and influencer Willis Wayne Raburu.

In a ruling delivered on July 23, 2026 Senior Principal Magistrate Anne Nyoike directed EABL, the second defendant in the suit, to deposit the amount into a joint interest-earning account operated by advocates representing both parties within the period set by the court.

The dispute arises from an alleged oral agreement under which Steizon Limited claims it was engaged by Game Changer Marketing Limited, allegedly acting as EABL’s agent, to provide influencer marketing, digital promotion, content creation, logistics and event coordination services for the Furaha City Festival held on December 7, 2024.

According to the company, the services were valued at Sh10 million.

It said it created more than 60 promotional reels and over 100 static social media posts that reached more than one million users, while also coordinating artists and more than 50 influencers for the event.

Steizon maintains that despite fully delivering the agreed services and submitting a post-event report, it has not been paid.

Game Changer Marketing Limited denied entering into any agreement with Steizon Limited for the Furaha City Festival, arguing that its only engagement with the company related to a separate Campus Activation Campaign for which payment had already been made.

The firm further contended that no contractual relationship existed between the parties in relation to the Furaha event.

EABL also denied liability, maintaining that the Furaha City Festival was the culmination of its broader Wabebe campaign, which comprised 13 campus activations with a total budget of Sh10 million that had already been fully settled.

The brewer argued that no separate contract, purchase order or offer was issued for any additional services claimed by the plaintiff.

In determining the application, the court dismissed EABL’s objection that the matter was sub judice owing to proceedings before the High Court.

However, Magistrate Nyoike declined to issue the mandatory injunction sought by Steizon Limited, holding that such orders can only be granted in clear and exceptional cases.

“The conflicting evidence must be tested at the hearing,” the magistrate ruled, adding that the applicant had failed to demonstrate “the clear and unmistakable right required for a mandatory interlocutory injunction.”

The court ordered EABL to deposit Sh10 million as security pending the determination of the suit, relying on Order 26 Rule 1 of the Civil Procedure Rules, which empowers courts to require security for the satisfaction of any decree that may ultimately be issued.