Airtel Money launches Bizna Wallet to help SMEs separate business and personal finances

Airtel Money Kenya has launched Bizna Wallet, a new digital wallet designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) separate their business finances from personal transactions as the country’s informal sector increasingly adopts digital payments.

The product, unveiled in Nairobi on Monday, is aimed at improving financial management for entrepreneurs by providing a dedicated wallet for business transactions.

Speaking during the launch, Airtel Money Kenya Acting Managing Director Bonke Michael said the solution was developed after extensive consultations with entrepreneurs, many of whom cited difficulties in managing business income through personal mobile money accounts.

“Bizna is a solution designed for entrepreneurs. The struggle that most of these businesses have is, ‘How do I separate my personal funds from my business fund?’ After speaking to our customers, speaking to our businesses, that’s what led us to come up with the Bizna Wallet,” Michael said.

According to Airtel Money, the wallet enables business owners to keep business income separate from personal funds, monitor daily sales, generate mini statements, receive payments from different mobile money networks and protect business payments from unauthorized reversals.

The company said these features are expected to improve cash flow management, enhance financial discipline and give entrepreneurs better visibility over their business performance.

Bizna Wallet primarily targets Kenya’s large informal business sector, including kiosk operators, market traders, boda boda riders, matatu operators and other micro-enterprises that rely heavily on mobile money for daily transactions.

The launch comes as digital payment adoption among SMEs continues to grow across Kenya. According to the Mastercard SME Confidence Index, 95 percent of SMEs now accept mobile payments, highlighting increasing demand for financial solutions that go beyond payment processing to support business management.

Michael said Airtel Money developed Bizna Wallet to meet this growing demand by providing entrepreneurs with a secure and dedicated business wallet that simplifies financial management while making digital transactions more efficient.