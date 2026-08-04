How to Change Font on Instagram Bio

Knowing how to change the font on your Instagram bio is a great way to make your profile stand out and reflect your personality or brand. Although Instagram does not provide built-in font styles for bios, you can use online font generators to create stylish text that can be copied and pasted into your profile. With just a few simple steps, you can customise your bio and give your Instagram profile a unique appearance.
-
Choose an Instagram Font Generator
Start by selecting a reliable online font generator.
These tools convert normal text into different Unicode font styles that are compatible with Instagram.
- Open a font generator
- Choose a trusted website
- Prepare your bio text
-
Enter Your Bio Text
Type or paste the text you want to use in your Instagram bio into the font generator.
The tool will automatically display your text in a variety of font styles.
- Type your bio
- Wait for the font options
- Review the available styles
-
Copy Your Preferred Font
Browse through the available font styles and choose the one you like most.
Copy the styled text to your clipboard.
- Select your favourite font
- Copy the styled text
- Ensure the entire text is copied
-
Edit Your Instagram Bio
Open the Instagram app and go to your profile.
Tap Edit Profile, then paste the copied text into the Bio section.
Review the appearance before saving your changes.
- Open your profile
- Tap Edit Profile
- Paste the new bio text
-
Save and Review Your Profile
Tap Done or Save to update your profile.
Visit your profile to confirm that the font displays correctly and remains easy for others to read.
If needed, repeat the process and choose a different font style.
- Save your changes
- Check the final appearance
- Update again if necessary
Also Read: How to Cancel an IFA Debit Order
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel