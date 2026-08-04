How to Change Font on Instagram Bio

Knowing how to change the font on your Instagram bio is a great way to make your profile stand out and reflect your personality or brand. Although Instagram does not provide built-in font styles for bios, you can use online font generators to create stylish text that can be copied and pasted into your profile. With just a few simple steps, you can customise your bio and give your Instagram profile a unique appearance.

Start by selecting a reliable online font generator.

These tools convert normal text into different Unicode font styles that are compatible with Instagram.

Open a font generator

Choose a trusted website

Prepare your bio text

Enter Your Bio Text

Type or paste the text you want to use in your Instagram bio into the font generator.

The tool will automatically display your text in a variety of font styles.

Type your bio

Wait for the font options

Review the available styles

Copy Your Preferred Font

Browse through the available font styles and choose the one you like most.

Copy the styled text to your clipboard.

Select your favourite font

Copy the styled text

Ensure the entire text is copied

Edit Your Instagram Bio

Open the Instagram app and go to your profile.

Tap Edit Profile, then paste the copied text into the Bio section.

Review the appearance before saving your changes.

Open your profile

Tap Edit Profile

Paste the new bio text

Save and Review Your Profile

Tap Done or Save to update your profile.

Visit your profile to confirm that the font displays correctly and remains easy for others to read.

If needed, repeat the process and choose a different font style.

Save your changes

Check the final appearance

Update again if necessary

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