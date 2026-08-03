Another Karen property linked to Raphael Tuju listed for auction

A Karen property linked to former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been listed for public auction, months after the High Court declined to stop its sale unless he deposited Sh50 million as security.

According to a notice published by Garam Investments Auctioneers, the property, known as Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary, will be auctioned on August 25 at the firm’s offices in Westlands, Nairobi.

The 20.2-acre property, located off Tree Lane in Karen, is registered under Dari Coffee Garden and Restaurant Limited. It comprises a nine-bedroom colonial-style main house, a two-bedroom bungalow, staff quarters, a swimming pool, a tennis court and partially developed residential villas.

The planned auction follows a High Court ruling issued in May, in which the court upheld the sale of Tuju’s Dari Business Park and declined to reverse its transfer to a third party after it had been sold through a public auction.

In the same ruling, however, the court temporarily halted the sale of Entim Sidai Wellness Sanctuary, finding that the property had not yet been sold and could therefore be preserved pending an intended appeal.

Justice Moses Ado directed that the stay of sale would only remain in force if Tuju deposited Sh50 million into a joint interest-earning account within 30 days. The court further ruled that failure to meet the condition would automatically lift the stay, paving the way for the auction to proceed.

The judge held that Tuju’s right of redemption over Dari Business Park had already been extinguished under the Land Act because the property had been lawfully sold and transferred to a third party through a public auction.

The dispute arises from a long-running legal battle over loans obtained from the East African Development Bank (EADB), with Tuju’s Karen properties having been offered as security for the borrowing.