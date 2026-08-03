Man fatally stabbed in road rage incident at Nyayo Stadium

A 30-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a road rage confrontation near Nyayo National Stadium along Mombasa Road, Nairobi County.

The victim, Kennedy Ngeno, is said to have been attacked by an online taxi driver following a heated altercation after a minor accident on July 31, 2026, police and his family said.

According to his family, Ngeno was travelling to Nairobi from his rural home in Roret, Kericho County, on Friday but first stopped at his cousin’s home in Uthiru, where they went out for drinks and later proceeded to Pipeline with friends who were travelling in a separate vehicle.

His relative said at the mortuary that when they arrived at the scene of crime, the driver hit their car from behind and were forced to park on the roadside but the assailant remained aggressive and approached them.

“He came to the front and hit the windscreen. We saw that he is violent, we tried to escape 50 metres ahead and called Ken to tell him that someone has hit us and has shattered the windscreen,” he said.

The taxi driver, who was seen in a video arguing with the deceased, is said to have picked a knife from his car and stabbed Ngeno flooring him.

Another person at the scene was injured and taken to the hospital..

Those present rushed Ngeno to Mbagathi Hospital and were then referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His wife Dorcas Ngeno said that he was the family’s breadwinner, pleading for justice to be served.

Makadara police boss Judith Nyongesa said detectives have retrieved the taxi driver’s details from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), a crucial lead that will enable his arrest

Police added that the suspect retrieved a knife from his vehicle and fatally stabbed Ngeno before fleeing the scene.

The police told the suspect to surrender to authorities for grilling.

Meanwhile, police have launched investigations into the murder of a 45-year-old man whose body was found at a sports ground in Kariobangi, Nairobi.

The incident was reported on Saturday after the body was discovered at the Kariobangi Sports Ground.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the body lying on its back.

The deceased was identified as Albert Wambugu, a 45-year-old man. A preliminary examination revealed he had sustained a stab wound to the right thigh.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers documented the scene before the body was moved to the City Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened a murder investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and to trace those responsible.