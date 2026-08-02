Man confesses to killing sister-in-law at Nairobi butchery, police say

Police in Nairobi are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old woman who was allegedly stabbed to death inside a butchery in Umoja Two, with the suspect reportedly confessing to the killing moments later.

The incident was reported to Buruburu Police Station in the early hours of Sunday after the suspect told officers that his brother had admitted to killing his sister-in-law and colleague.

A man arrived at his brother’s house in the Bee Centre area at around 11.50 p.m. on Saturday and allegedly confessed that he had killed Peninah Wanjiku Ngige at Royal Empire Butchery, which belongs to her husband.

The man rushed to the butchery, broke the padlock securing the door and found Wanjiku’s lifeless body lying on the floor.

Police officers from Buruburu Police Station responded to the scene and found the deceased lying on her back in a pool of blood. Investigators said she had sustained a deep stab wound to the left side of her chest, with blood stains also visible on a nearby freezer.

A kitchen knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered from the floor beside the body.

Crime scene investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the killing and are pursuing the suspect following the alleged confession.