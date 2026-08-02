Body of man found dumped in Kisii river as police probe suspected murder

Detectives in Kisii County launched investigations after the body of a 24-year-old man was found submerged in a river in what is suspected to be a murder.

The body was discovered on Saturday morning in Nyakumisaro River near the Canaan area.

Police found the body naked and submerged in the river.

A search of the area led to the recovery of clothes and a small bag containing additional clothing and a plastic Coca-Cola bottle filled with a whitish substance on the riverbank.

A jacket found a few metres away contained a national identity card bearing the name Roy Ondimu Jared, enabling investigators to identify the deceased as a 24-year-old man from Kisii County.

Preliminary investigations indicate the victim may have been murdered elsewhere before his body was dumped in the river. The motive for the killing has not yet been established.

The scene was processed and documented by Crime Scene Support Services officers before the body was moved to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination and formal identification by relatives.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the suspected murder and identify those responsible.

Elsewhere, police have launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was retrieved from the Kiu River in Ruiru Sub-County, Kiambu County.

The incident was reported at on Saturday at about 10:30 a.m.

A resident of Kahawa Wendani alerted authorities after receiving information from another resident that a lifeless body had been spotted in the Kiu River near Lacasa Bridge.

Police officers rushed to the scene and retrieved the body of an unidentified man believed to be about 27 years old.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Thika General Kago Hospital mortuary, where it awaits identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police have opened investigations to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances that led to his death.