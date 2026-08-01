Police hunt man after missing four-year-old girl found murdered in Busia

Police launched a manhunt for a suspect linked to the murder of a four-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in a thicket in Busia County.

The victim was identified on Friday by her mother as a four-year-old girl from Cheptais in Mt Elgon.

According to police, investigations established that the child was picked up on July 28 by her mother’s “come-we-stay” husband from their home in Cheptais and taken to Kawalun Village in Teso North Sub-County.

The girl’s body was discovered dumped in a nearby thicket at about 6.45pm on July 29.

Police said the suspect has been missing since the child’s body was recovered and is now being sought in connection with the murder.

The latest developments followed the formal identification of the minor by her mother after the body was initially recovered before her identity had been established.

Investigations are ongoing as detectives pursue the suspect to establish the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Elsewhere, a 19-year-old man was found brutally murdered and his body dumped in a shallow stream in Kakamega County in what police are investigating as a homicide.

The victim, identified as Simon Mutange, was discovered lying in shallow waters of Muyava Stream in Muyava Village, Kabras West Sub-County, on Friday morning.

According to police, officers from Imbiakalo Police Station visited the scene after receiving reports of the incident at about 10.30am.

They found Mutange’s body bearing multiple deep cut wounds on the back of the head, both hands, both legs and the shoulder, injuries believed to have been inflicted with a sharp object.

The deceased’s mother, Irene Endesia, told investigators that she had last seen her son at about 9pm on Thursday while they were having supper together. She said she only learnt of his death on Friday morning after neighbours informed her.

Police processed and documented the scene before moving the body to Kakamega Orthopaedic Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations have been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and to identify those responsible. No arrests had been reported by Friday evening.