One Arrested as Police Bust Cannabis Farm in Kajiado, Recover Drugs Worth Sh2.37 Million

Police have arrested one suspect after dismantling a cannabis cultivation site in Kajiado County, recovering suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of Sh2.37 million.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operation was conducted by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) working jointly with officers from Ololua Police Station following actionable intelligence.

The detectives raided the site and found the illegal cannabis farm in operation before securing the area and uprooting the cultivated cannabis sativa plants.

The operation led to the recovery of 78.98 kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa packed in five sacks, with an estimated street value of Sh2,369,000.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Joseph Leimyayan, was arrested and taken into custody. He is currently being processed as detectives finalize investigations ahead of his arraignment in court.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to combating the cultivation, trafficking and distribution of narcotic drugs across the country.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates its commitment to curbing the cultivation and trade of narcotics across the country. Members of the public are urged to continue sharing actionable intelligence to aid in the dismantling of illicit drug networks,” the agency said.