Italian film icon Gina Lollobrigida was one of the biggest international movie stars of the 1950s and 1960s, earning global fame for her beauty, talent, and charisma. Beyond acting, she also built successful careers as a photojournalist and sculptor while becoming known for her extensive charitable work. At the time of her death in January 2023, Gina Lollobrigida had an estimated net worth of $12 million. However, her estate later became the subject of legal disputes involving allegations of fraud and missing assets.

Gina Lollobrigida Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth July 4, 1927 Place of Birth Subiaco, Italy

How Gina Lollobrigida Built Her Wealth

Lollobrigida rose to international stardom during the 1950s, becoming one of Europe’s most celebrated actresses and an international sex symbol.

She starred in numerous acclaimed films, including “Beat the Devil,” “Bread, Love and Dreams,” “The World’s Most Beautiful Woman,” “Trapeze,” “Come September,” “Woman of Straw,” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell.”

Her performances earned several prestigious awards, including multiple David di Donatello Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

As her acting career slowed, Lollobrigida reinvented herself as a respected photojournalist, photographing world leaders, celebrities, and artists. Her notable subjects included Fidel Castro, Audrey Hepburn, Paul Newman, Henry Kissinger, Salvador Dalí, and Ella Fitzgerald.

She also established herself as a sculptor, further diversifying her artistic career.

Estate Dispute

Following her death, court filings indicated that Lollobrigida’s estate was valued at around $12 million, including cash, property, jewelry, and artwork.

Her will left her estate to her only son, Milko Škofič Jr., and her longtime assistant Andrea Piazzolla.

However, a legal dispute soon emerged after her death. Her son accused Piazzolla of influencing Lollobrigida and improperly benefiting from her estate.

Investigations also revealed allegations that millions of euros had disappeared from her assets. In late 2023, Piazzolla was convicted of defrauding and embezzling property, cash, jewelry, and other assets belonging to the actress during the final years of her life.

Early Life

Gina Lollobrigida was born Luigia Lollobrigida on July 4, 1927, in Subiaco, Italy.

She grew up with three sisters and initially gained public attention through beauty pageants and modeling before transitioning into acting.

Her earliest film appearances came in Italian productions during the late 1940s before she secured leading roles that launched her international career.

Acting Career

Lollobrigida became one of Europe’s biggest film stars throughout the 1950s and 1960s.

Her breakthrough came with “Bread, Love and Dreams,” which earned her widespread acclaim and a BAFTA nomination.

She later starred opposite some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Humphrey Bogart in “Beat the Devil,” Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis in “Trapeze,” Rock Hudson in “Come September,” and Sean Connery in “Woman of Straw.”

Other notable films included “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Solomon and Sheba,” “Imperial Venus,” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell.”

Although her film appearances became less frequent from the 1970s onward, she remained one of Italy’s most celebrated cinema legends.

Television Career

While primarily known for her film work, Lollobrigida also appeared on television.

She portrayed the Fairy with Turquoise Hair in the Italian adaptation of “The Adventures of Pinocchio” and later appeared in the American primetime drama “Falcon Crest,” earning a Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

She also made appearances in “The Love Boat” and other television productions.

Personal Life

Lollobrigida married Slovenian physician Milko Škofič in 1949, and the couple had one son, Milko Jr. They divorced in 1971.

Later in life, she was engaged to Spanish businessman Javier Rigau y Rafols, though the relationship eventually ended.

She spent much of her later years dividing her time between homes in Rome and Monte Carlo.

Philanthropy

Lollobrigida devoted significant resources to charitable causes.

In 2013, she donated approximately $5 million to stem-cell research after auctioning part of her jewelry collection through Sotheby’s.

Her philanthropic work reflected a commitment to medical research and humanitarian causes long after her acting career had ended.

Death

Gina Lollobrigida died on January 16, 2023, at the age of 95.

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