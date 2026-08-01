Parker Posey has an estimated net worth of $5 million. The American actress, writer, producer, and musician built her fortune through a career spanning more than three decades in film, television, theater, and publishing. Often referred to as the “Queen of the Indies,” Posey became one of the most recognizable faces in independent cinema before successfully transitioning into mainstream Hollywood productions.

Her career received another major boost in 2025 after earning widespread praise for her performance in the third season of The White Lotus, introducing her to a new generation of viewers.

Parker Posey Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth November 8, 1968 Place of Birth Baltimore, Maryland

Early Life

Parker Christian Posey was born on November 8, 1968, in Baltimore, Maryland. She was raised in Monroe, Louisiana, and Laurel, Mississippi, alongside her twin brother Christopher.

Her mother worked as a chef, while her father owned a car dealership. After graduating from high school, Posey studied drama at the State University of New York at Purchase (SUNY Purchase), where she trained alongside several future actors.

Career Breakthrough

Posey began acting professionally in the early 1990s with television appearances before making an immediate impact in independent films.

Her breakout year came in 1993, when she appeared in several productions, including “Dazed and Confused,” a coming-of-age comedy that later became a cult classic.

She cemented her reputation in independent cinema with starring roles in:

Party Girl (1995)

The House of Yes (1997)

Clockwatchers (1997)

Personal Velocity (2002)

Her consistent performances earned her the nickname “Queen of the Indies,” becoming one of the defining actresses of American independent filmmaking during the 1990s.

Hollywood Success

While dominating the independent film scene, Posey also found success in mainstream Hollywood productions.

Some of her biggest films include:

You’ve Got Mail (1998), starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan

Scream 3 (2000)

Superman Returns (2006)

She also became a regular collaborator of filmmaker Christopher Guest, appearing in acclaimed mockumentaries such as:

Waiting for Guffman

Best in Show

A Mighty Wind

For Your Consideration

Mascots

These performances showcased her unique comedic style and versatility.

Television Career

Posey has enjoyed an equally successful television career.

She has appeared in several popular series, including:

Boston Legal

Louie

Parks and Recreation

Search Party

Granite Flats

From 2018 to 2021, she starred as Dr. Smith (June Harris) in Netflix’s reboot of Lost in Space, earning praise for her modern interpretation of the iconic character.

In 2025, Posey received some of the strongest reviews of her career for her role in HBO’s acclaimed anthology series The White Lotus, further solidifying her place among America’s most respected actresses.

Other Ventures

Beyond acting, Posey has expanded her career into writing and producing.

She wrote the short film The Sisters of Mercy and served as executive producer of the documentary The Booksellers.

In 2018, she published her memoir, You’re on an Airplane: A Self-Mythologizing Memoir, offering readers personal stories from her decades-long career in entertainment.

She has also appeared on Broadway, making her debut in the production Taller Than a Dwarf.

Personal Life

Posey previously dated musician Ryan Adams between 2003 and 2005 and contributed vocals to some of his music projects.

In 2009, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, prompting her to step away from a stage production while undergoing treatment. She later spoke publicly about combining conventional medicine with holistic therapies during her recovery.

Awards

Throughout her career, Posey has received numerous award nominations and honors.

Her performance in The House of Yes earned a Special Jury Recognition Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

She also received:

A Golden Globe nomination for Hell on Heels: The Battle of Mary Kay

Independent Spirit Award nominations for Personal Velocity and Broken English

Saturn Award nominations for Superman Returns and Lost in Space

An MTV Movie Award nomination for Scream 3

Her work continues to earn critical acclaim across both independent and mainstream productions.

Real Estate

Posey has also invested in New York real estate.

In 2008, she purchased an apartment in Greenwich Village for approximately $1.35 million before selling it in 2016 for about $1.55 million.

Three years later, she acquired another Manhattan apartment for approximately $1.49 million, adding to her real estate portfolio.

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