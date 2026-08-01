Knowing how to care for afro hair is essential for keeping it healthy, strong, and well-moisturised. Afro hair has a unique curl pattern that makes it more prone to dryness and breakage because natural oils take longer to travel from the scalp to the ends of the hair. With a consistent hair care routine and the right products, you can maintain healthy afro hair, reduce damage, and encourage natural growth.
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Wash Your Hair Gently
Clean your afro hair regularly using a sulphate-free shampoo that removes dirt without stripping away natural oils.
Avoid washing too frequently, as excessive shampooing can leave the hair dry.
- Use a gentle shampoo
- Wash with lukewarm water
- Massage the scalp gently
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Moisturise Your Hair Regularly
Afro hair thrives when it is properly moisturised.
After washing, apply a leave-in conditioner or moisturiser and seal in the moisture with a natural oil or butter to keep your hair soft and hydrated.
- Apply a leave-in conditioner
- Use natural oils or shea butter
- Moisturise consistently
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Detangle Carefully
Always detangle afro hair while it is damp and coated with conditioner to reduce breakage.
Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers, starting from the ends and gradually working your way up to the roots.
- Detangle on damp hair
- Use a wide-tooth comb
- Work from the ends upward
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Protect Your Hair While Sleeping
Sleeping on a cotton pillowcase can absorb moisture and create friction that leads to breakage.
Protect your afro hair by wearing a satin bonnet or scarf, or by sleeping on a satin pillowcase.
- Wear a satin bonnet
- Use a satin pillowcase
- Protect your hair overnight
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Trim and Protect Your Hair
Trim split ends every few months to keep your hair healthy and reduce breakage.
Choose protective hairstyles that minimise daily manipulation, but avoid styles that pull too tightly on the scalp.
- Trim damaged ends regularly
- Choose protective hairstyles
- Avoid excessive tension on the hair
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