Knowing how to care for afro hair is essential for keeping it healthy, strong, and well-moisturised. Afro hair has a unique curl pattern that makes it more prone to dryness and breakage because natural oils take longer to travel from the scalp to the ends of the hair. With a consistent hair care routine and the right products, you can maintain healthy afro hair, reduce damage, and encourage natural growth.

Clean your afro hair regularly using a sulphate-free shampoo that removes dirt without stripping away natural oils.

Avoid washing too frequently, as excessive shampooing can leave the hair dry.

Use a gentle shampoo

Wash with lukewarm water

Massage the scalp gently

Moisturise Your Hair Regularly

Afro hair thrives when it is properly moisturised.

After washing, apply a leave-in conditioner or moisturiser and seal in the moisture with a natural oil or butter to keep your hair soft and hydrated.

Apply a leave-in conditioner

Use natural oils or shea butter

Moisturise consistently

Detangle Carefully

Always detangle afro hair while it is damp and coated with conditioner to reduce breakage.

Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers, starting from the ends and gradually working your way up to the roots.

Detangle on damp hair

Use a wide-tooth comb

Work from the ends upward

Protect Your Hair While Sleeping

Sleeping on a cotton pillowcase can absorb moisture and create friction that leads to breakage.

Protect your afro hair by wearing a satin bonnet or scarf, or by sleeping on a satin pillowcase.

Wear a satin bonnet

Use a satin pillowcase

Protect your hair overnight

Trim and Protect Your Hair

Trim split ends every few months to keep your hair healthy and reduce breakage.

Choose protective hairstyles that minimise daily manipulation, but avoid styles that pull too tightly on the scalp.

Trim damaged ends regularly

Choose protective hairstyles

Avoid excessive tension on the hair

Also Read: How to Cancel an IFA Debit Order