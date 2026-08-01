Safaricom shareholders approve record Sh80.1 billion dividend

Safaricom shareholders have approved a record Sh80.13 billion dividend for the financial year ended March 2026, marking the largest payout in the company’s history after stronger earnings and improving performance at its Ethiopian business.

The approval was granted during the company’s 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders endorsed a final dividend of Sh1.15 per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to Sh2.00 per share, including the interim dividend of Sh0.85 per share paid in March.

The record payout comes after three years in which Safaricom maintained its dividend as it invested heavily in expanding its operations in Ethiopia while navigating the impact of currency reforms and the depreciation of the Ethiopian birr.

Safaricom Group Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said the company’s latest results reflected a year of strong financial performance following a period of significant investment.

“We marked 25 years of connecting and driving transformation through our services and community involvement,” Ndegwa said.

“We did this while delivering our strongest financial performance yet.”

The improved earnings were supported by continued growth in the company’s core business in Kenya, alongside encouraging progress in Ethiopia, where the operation is moving closer to profitability.

Safaricom’s strong performance was also reflected in its share price, which gained 50.3 percent during the financial year, pushing the company’s market capitalisation to Sh1.10 trillion by the end of March 2026.

The company’s market value has continued to rise and stood at approximately Sh1.44 trillion ahead of the annual general meeting, reinforcing its position as the most valuable listed company on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.