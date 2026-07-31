Government develops digital platform to improve public debt transparency

The government is developing a new digital platform to centralise public debt information as part of efforts to improve transparency, enhance reporting and strengthen the management of Kenya’s growing debt portfolio.

The National Treasury said the planned Public Debt Data Warehouse will consolidate debt information from multiple government systems into a secure and centralised platform, making it easier to access, analyse and manage public debt data.

The Treasury said the system is expected to improve the quality and efficiency of debt management once it becomes operational.

“Once operational, the system will streamline debt data management by reducing manual processes, eliminating duplication, minimising errors, and improving the speed, accuracy, and reliability of public debt reporting,” the Treasury said after Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo received a progress update from the Public Debt Data Warehouse Implementation Committee.

“The initiative will also strengthen transparency and support more effective public debt management,” it added.

The Treasury said the digital platform is designed to enhance the accuracy of public debt records while supporting informed decision-making through improved access to reliable debt information.

The development comes just days after Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o raised concerns over Kenya’s rising debt burden, warning that continued borrowing without a debt ceiling could expose the country to increasing domestic and external debt while reducing resources available for development.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee earlier this week, Nyakang’o disclosed that Kenya’s total public debt had risen to nearly Sh13 trillion, urging the government to strengthen fiscal discipline and improve debt management.