Sharlto Copley is a South African actor, producer, and filmmaker with an estimated net worth of $15 million. He rose to international fame with his breakout performance in the critically acclaimed science fiction film District 9 (2009), directed by longtime collaborator Neill Blomkamp.

Since then, Copley has built a successful Hollywood career starring in major films such as The A-Team, Elysium, Maleficent, Chappie, Hardcore Henry, Beast, and Monkey Man. His work in both blockbuster productions and independent films has contributed significantly to his wealth.

Sharlto Copley Net Worth $15 Million Date of Birth November 27, 1973 Place of Birth Johannesburg, South Africa

Early Life

Sharlto Copley was born on November 27, 1973, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He attended St. Andrew’s Preparatory School in Grahamstown before completing his education at Redhill School in Johannesburg.

Shortly after leaving high school, Copley met filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, a partnership that would eventually launch both of their international careers.

Breakthrough with District 9

Copley first worked with Blomkamp on the short films Yellow and Alive in Joburg.

Blomkamp later expanded Alive in Joburg into the feature film District 9, casting Copley in the lead role of Wikus van der Merwe, a government official whose life changes dramatically after exposure to alien biotechnology.

Released in 2009, District 9 became both a commercial and critical success, grossing more than $210 million worldwide while earning four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

The film transformed Copley into an internationally recognized actor almost overnight.

Hollywood Career

Following his breakout success, Copley landed roles in several major Hollywood productions.

His notable film credits include:

The A-Team (2010)

Europa Report (2013)

Elysium (2013)

Open Grave (2013)

Oldboy (2013)

Maleficent (2014)

Chappie (2015)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Free Fire (2016)

Gringo (2018)

The Last Days of American Crime (2020)

Ted K (2021)

Seal Team (2021)

Beast (2022)

Boy Kills World (2024)

Monkey Man (2024)

Desert Warrior

Among his most memorable performances were King Stefan in Disney’s Maleficent and the motion-capture role of the robot Chappie in Blomkamp’s science fiction hit.

Television Career

Copley has also built a successful television career.

From 2015 to 2016, he starred as detective Christian Walker in the superhero series Powers, the first scripted original series produced for the PlayStation Network.

In 2022, he joined the cast of Netflix’s Russian Doll, playing Chez during the show’s second season.

He later appeared in the 12th season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Collaboration with Neill Blomkamp

One of the defining aspects of Copley’s career has been his close partnership with director Neill Blomkamp.

The two have collaborated on several projects, including:

Yellow

Alive in Joburg

District 9

Elysium

Chappie

Their creative partnership has produced some of the most influential science fiction films of the past two decades.

Personal Life

Sharlto Copley began dating South African model and actress Tanit Phoenix in 2012.

The couple married in Cape Town in 2016 and have one daughter, Sielle.

Real Estate

Copley has invested part of his wealth in luxury real estate.

In 2013, he purchased a home in Los Angeles for approximately $860,000.

More than a decade later, in 2024, he expanded his property portfolio by purchasing a $4.4 million home in the upscale Lake Sherwood community in California.

Also Read: Neill Blomkamp Net Worth