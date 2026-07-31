Neill Blomkamp is a South African-Canadian filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, animator, and visual effects artist with an estimated net worth of $20 million. He is best known for directing the critically acclaimed science fiction film District 9, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and established him as one of Hollywood’s leading sci-fi directors.

Over the years, Blomkamp has directed blockbuster films including Elysium, Chappie, Gran Turismo, and numerous acclaimed short films. His work combines cutting-edge visual effects with social and political themes, making him one of the most distinctive voices in modern science fiction cinema.

Neill Blomkamp Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth September 17, 1979 Place of Birth Johannesburg, South Africa

Early Life

Neill Blomkamp was born on September 17, 1979, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

While attending Redhill High School, he became friends with future actor Sharlto Copley, who gave him access to computers at his production company to develop his skills in 3D animation and visual effects.

At the age of 18, Blomkamp moved with his family to Vancouver, Canada, where he enrolled at the Vancouver Film School. He graduated in 1998 with a diploma in 3D Animation and Visual Effects.

Early Career in Visual Effects

Blomkamp began his career working as a 3D animator and visual effects artist in the late 1990s.

He contributed to television productions including:

Stargate SG-1

First Wave

Mercy Point

Dark Angel

He later became lead animator on 3000 Miles to Graceland and worked with leading visual effects companies including Rainmaker Digital Effects and The Embassy Visual Effects.

Before entering feature filmmaking, Blomkamp also directed several award-winning short films, including Tetra Vaal, Alive in Joburg, Tempbot, and Yellow.

Breakthrough with District 9

Blomkamp’s career changed dramatically after filmmaker Peter Jackson saw his short film Alive in Joburg.

Jackson initially hired him to direct a planned Halo movie. Although that project was eventually cancelled, Jackson instead produced District 9, a feature-length adaptation of Blomkamp’s earlier short film.

Released in 2009, District 9 became both a critical and commercial success.

The film:

Grossed more than $210 million worldwide

Was produced on an estimated $30 million budget

Earned four Academy Award nominations

Won more than 30 international awards

The film established Blomkamp as one of Hollywood’s most exciting science fiction filmmakers.

Hollywood Success

Following the success of District 9, Blomkamp continued directing large-scale science fiction films.

His major releases include:

Elysium (2013)

Starring Matt Damon and Jodie Foster, Elysium earned approximately $286 million worldwide, becoming Blomkamp’s highest-grossing film at the time.

Chappie (2015)

The science fiction action film featured Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, and Hugh Jackman and grossed more than $100 million worldwide.

Demonic (2021)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Blomkamp wrote, directed, and produced the supernatural horror film Demonic, exploring a different genre from his previous work.

Gran Turismo (2023)

Blomkamp directed the biographical sports drama Gran Turismo, based on the popular video game franchise.

The film starred David Harbour and Orlando Bloom and earned more than $120 million at the global box office, receiving a nomination for Best Adaptation at The Game Awards.

Short Films and Experimental Projects

Blomkamp has remained active in short-form filmmaking throughout his career.

Among his best-known projects are:

Rakka

Firebase

Zygote

Lima

The Escape

These experimental science fiction films showcased advanced visual effects and helped demonstrate new approaches to independent filmmaking.

Gaming Career

In 2020, Blomkamp expanded into the gaming industry by co-founding Gunzilla Games, where he serves as Chief Creative Officer.

The company developed the battle royale shooter Off The Grid, which entered early access in 2024.

In 2025, Gunzilla Games also acquired the long-running gaming publication Game Informer, reviving the magazine after it had ceased operations.

Personal Life

Neill Blomkamp is married to screenwriter Terri Tatchell, who has collaborated with him on several projects, including:

District 9

Chappie

Yellow

Zygote

The couple has one daughter, Cassidy.

Although born in South Africa, Blomkamp also holds Canadian citizenship.

Awards and Recognition

Neill Blomkamp has received numerous accolades throughout his career.

His achievements include:

Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay (District 9)

Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay

Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Special Visual Effects (Dark Angel)

Awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics, Chicago Film Critics Association, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America

In 2009, Time magazine named him one of the world’s most influential people following the success of District 9.

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